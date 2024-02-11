As the market reaches new all-time highs, driven primarily by the outsized gains of “Magnificent Seven” stocks, investors may want to turn their attention to less-dominant businesses that are still performing well.

For example, Shopify (SHOP 3.24%), the popular e-commerce platform, is skyrocketing. Its shares have risen 146% since the beginning of 2023 (as of February 7). In view of a tough 2022, investors have fallen in love with growth tech stocks again.

But if you’re thinking about adding Shopify to your portfolio in hopes of spurring strong returns, you should first consider both the bullish and bearish arguments for the company.

Bulls have a lot to be excited about

Shopify offers many other services like website hosting, payment processing, and marketing solutions, making it incredibly easy for anyone to set up an e-commerce presence, start selling products, and manage their business. The company benefits from the continued growth of the online sales channel compared to brick-and-mortar shopping.

Its growth has been truly spectacular. Shopify’s $1.7 billion revenue in the third quarter was 530% more than the same period five years ago. And its gross trading volume increased by $10 billion to $56.2 billion in the same time frame. The company is looking at an overall market it sees worth $849 billion, with management eyeing further expansion in the coming years.

The services provided by Shopify have solidified it as the top e-commerce platform in the US with 28% market share. It’s easy to see why from a merchant’s perspective, Shopify would be a mission-critical infrastructure provider. And the switching costs for its customers to move to a rival platform – in time, money and effort – gives it a major competitive advantage. Once a business owner becomes familiar with using Shopify’s subscriptions and add-on features, they are unlikely to switch to another provider – unless they can tolerate such disruptions to their operations. Don’t be prepared for what such a change will bring.

Shopify is able to monetize all activity on its platform at higher rates over time. Its so-called “attach rate” came in at 3.05% in the third quarter, down from 2.96% in the year-ago period. This may not seem like a huge difference, but when we’re looking at tens of billions of dollars in gross merchandise volume, small fractions of a percent can add up. The attach rate has trended upward over the past few years, reflecting not only the value that Shopify customers feel it provides, but also the potential to make money from it.

Compelling Arguments for Bears

Although Shopify is making progress in attracting enterprise customers, its services are still a popular choice for small businesses and entrepreneurs. This increases the company’s sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions. The failure rate of small businesses is 45% in the first five years. As a company that provides services to them, Shopify will also be negatively affected by the recession which has hit those customers harder.

There is still a possibility that the US will enter a recession in the near future, especially if the inverted yield curve proves to be a harbinger of things to come. If that scenario plays out, it’s reasonable to believe that Shopify will record much slower growth.

To its credit, Shopify reported positive net income in the first and third quarters of 2023. While some may cheer that news, believing it to be a positive sign for things to come, it would be best for investors to temper their expectations.

Shopify reported a massive net loss of $3.5 billion in 2022. Furthermore, it has been cutting costs aggressively across the board, and has also sold off its logistics segment. These can take effect only once. Unless the business can report consistent profits for several years, financial risk remains.

Despite the stock being 50% down from its all-time high, it doesn’t look cheap today, trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 16.5. This is expensive even for a high-flying software enterprise. And this is a reflection of the fact that optimism about the company has grown exponentially, leaving no margin for safety for potential new investors.

Shopify is a good business with impressive growth prospects, but I’m not comfortable with its current valuation. And because of that important factor, I will continue to buy its stock right now.

Neil Patel and his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a post on Shopify and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.bing.com