Shopify, once beloved by Ottawa, is increasingly distancing itself from the city

In its 19 years of existence, Shopify Inc. Has become synonymous with Ottawa.

Founder and chief executive Tobi Lütke, who hails from Germany, built and grew the e-commerce software brand in this country’s capital, and politicians just down the street from Parliament Hill have never hesitated to praise it, often Thank Shopify for putting Ottawa on the map. Again for technological innovation.

But these days, Ottawa is no longer the center of Shopify’s universe. Many of its top-ranking officials, including Lütke, had recently left the city and many others had never bothered to visit before.

Instead they spread themselves across Canada and the US – the product of a pandemic-driven permanent remote work growth, Shopify felt so strongly about it that it removed Ottawa as its headquarters in its press release and referred to it as ” Replaced with “Internet, Everywhere”.

Shopify watchers say the move away from Ottawa to decentralize signals the company is taking a turn.

“I think Shopify’s center of gravity definitely seems to be shifting,” said Rick Watson, founder of RMW Commerce Consulting in New York.

This is not an unusual incident. Tech giants of Shopify’s size often mature at a stage where they want to be closer to like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and talent, Watson said.

“I think it’s no coincidence that many of (Shopify’s) new executives are not in Ottawa,” he said, “because that’s what it takes to attract talent.”

Lutke moved to Toronto to be closer to family and the company’s engineering team, while his No. 2, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein, recently moved to Montreal to be closer to the family of his aging parents, sister and wife.

Finkelstein first moved to Ottawa “because I wanted to live there for a long time and I loved Ottawa,” he said. His wife built a successful ice cream business there before it closed during the pandemic, and the couple funded the Finkelstein Chabad Jewish Center.

But he admits that others were not attracted to the city.

“Historically we had a problem… Shopify executives would have to go to Ottawa and now we can hire anybody anywhere,” he said in an interview in October.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hofmeister and Chief Human Resources Officer Tia Silas are in New York, Chief Revenue Officer Bobby Morrison is in Texas, General Counsel Jess Hertz is in Washington, DC, and engineering head Farhan Thawar works in Toronto.

“I don’t know that it’s a big blow to Ottawa,” Daniel Araya, a senior fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation, said of the large group of senior staff who live and work elsewhere.

“I think people today are just looking for how to get out of the office, they don’t want to work in the fragmented way that previous generations have worked.”

Asked if its new remote ethos makes Ottawa less important for Shopify, Finkelstein said, “We have merchants everywhere, those merchants have customers everywhere and we also have employees everywhere.”

However, Shopify’s emphasis on being “everywhere” coincided with a wave of criticism from politicians in Ottawa.

When the federal government unveiled a voluntary code of conduct in September to impose some interim guardrails on the use of artificial intelligence, Lütke was one of its most vocal critics.

He dubbed the code “another case of EFRAID”, which calls for signatories to check data sets for biases and assess their AI for potential adverse effects. The term “existential lethal risk from AI delusional disease” is used by some in the tech community, including deep learning pioneer Yann LeCun, who criticizes those who believe that AI without regulation would pose an existential threat. Can create risk.

“I will not support this. We do not need more refs in Canada. We need more builders,” Lütke posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“While we take a bolder path and say ‘let’s build here’ let other countries regulate.”

He also commented on Canada’s Online News Act, which will require Google and Meta by the end of the year to compensate media companies for Canadian journalism they link to or reuse on their platforms, and the Online Streaming Act, which will soon require online broadcasters. Contributing to the creation, production and distribution of Canadian content.

Lütke described the government’s attitude towards the two as “sad”.

“Maybe it means well, but it’s extremely bad,” he wrote on X.

Lutke and Shopify declined to comment for this story.

Araya sees such posts as Shopify “throwing down the gauntlet.”

“I think they’re a little bit cantankerous and I think that’s a part of their nature,” he said.

But Finkelstein described speaking out on the issues facing the tech community and his company’s merchants as a necessity that comes with a position and power like Shopify’s.

“Not quoting ‘Spider-Man,’ but with great power comes great responsibility and Shopify is a big Canadian company,” he said.

The company has the third-largest market capitalization on the TSX, and also overtook Royal Bank of Canada as Canada’s most valuable company with its share price rising during the COVID-19 pandemic. These days it is considered to be the most successful tech company of the country.

Shopify’s relationship with the federal government was once very cordial.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appeared at Unite, its annual developers conference, and Lütke chaired the federal government’s economic strategy table for digital industries, which cut the number of Canadian firms earning $100 million in annual revenue from Ottawa to three in 2018. Called for help to multiply.

The government also turned to Shopify during COVID-19, launching a contact-tracing app with open-source software code built voluntarily by Shopify staff.

“Many times we think what the government is doing is great. We jump on board, we help publicize that information and tell that story and there are times when AI With, for example, Toby’s tweets (speak for themselves),” Finkelstein said.

“It’s important that we work with the government because they have levers that we don’t have, but also to hold us all accountable as they will hold us accountable.”

That goal extends to Shopify’s vision for Small Business Minister Rachie Valdez, who owned a bakery before entering politics Finkelstein saw it as a “breath of fresh air.”

Finkelstein first met him in October just before a fireside chat attended by hundreds of traders. He used the opportunity to highlight the need for lower credit card fees and more funding for small businesses.

“I will hold them accountable,” he said.

“I’m not sure they’ll do as we say, but they take our meetings now.”

That meeting with Valdez was in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com