Shopify merchants look to boost AI for key sales decisions

By Ariana McLemore

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A week after e-commerce giant Amazon said it was giving its sellers new generative artificial intelligence advertising tools this holiday season, Shopify will have to prove to investors that its AI products can deliver results on Thursday. Will promote development upon arrival.

Wall Street expects revenue to increase by 22.38% to $1.67 billion compared to last year, according to LSEG estimates.

Shopify Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hofmeister said at a September conference that its AI tools are poised to become a “superpower” for sellers who need help choosing their merchandise mix and geographic expansion.

Shopify provides software and services to online sellers. It also offers apps for merchants to sell directly on marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, which are also rolling out AI additions for merchants.

In July, the company announced Shopify Magic, a suite of AI-powered product description, virtual assistant, blog posting and email campaign tools for merchants after completing the divestment from its logistics arm in May. As part of the AI ​​suite, Shopify launched Sidekick, an AI app that helps sellers make decisions on inventory, promotions, and marketing, reducing their reliance on third-party widgets.

Analysts expect sales of Shopify’s merchant products, including Shopify Magic, to rise 21% from last year to $1.2 billion, the first decline in four quarters.

For comparison, Amazon’s third-party seller services grew 19.8% in the third quarter, part of a major effort to bring more merchants to its marketplace.

Michael Morton, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, said he would like to see Shopify build on its plans to acquire more enterprise customers like Meta and boot-maker Hunter, but he doesn’t believe the e-commerce platform’s AI tools will be useful in the near term. There will be sales points. Capturing big customers.

Shopify Magic is part of the company’s long-term strategy to attract more merchants to its platform who will pay higher prices for its services.

The Ottawa-based company raised prices for its monthly subscriptions in April. A Shopify subscription includes Shopify Magic at no extra charge.

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said during the company’s second-quarter call that bringing larger merchants to the platform increased sales volume for Shopify’s loan, payments and point-of-sales tools and increased “cross-sell” volume. Hui.

Angelo Zino, an analyst at CFRA Research, said generic AI is going to be a “tough sell” for merchants who are seeing their business impacted by slowed demand and are less willing to experiment.

“as long as [Shopify] This may prove that increased productivity is linked [AI]”There’s going to be a way for them to monetize it, but maybe not that much in the beginning,” Zino said.

(Reporting by Ariana McLemore in New York City; Editing by Josie Cao)

