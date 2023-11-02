Shopify, Affirm, Crocs: Morning Movers

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained after the Federal Reserve left rates on hold, although Chairman Jerome Powell left room for another future rate hike.

Shopify (SHOP) shares soared as the e-commerce company reported a 25% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue despite recent pandemic struggles and job cuts.

Affirm (AFRM) gained on expanded Amazon (AMZN) partnership. The company’s buy now, pay later service will now be offered on Amazon Business, the platform’s business-to-business store.

Shares of Crocs (CROX) fell after the footwear maker cut fourth-quarter guidance, citing slowing demand for its Hey Dude brand.

Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Dianne King Hall profile today’s morning movers.

Brad Smith: First and foremost, we need to take a look at the S&P 500, as stocks are extending their gains this morning. Initially, the surge came after Fed Chairman Jay Powell confirmed that the FOMC would keep interest rates at their current levels. Powell left room for possible future increases, but said the committee would proceed with caution.

We’re also seeing Treasury yields move back on that news.

DIANE KING HALL: In the meantime, let’s take a look at some individual names. Flexible Consumer is supporting Canadian e-commerce giant, Shopify. The company saw a 25% year-over-year revenue increase in its third quarter. And sales to traders in its system totaled $56.2 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The company has pivoted after the pandemic recession led to cuts of about 2,000 jobs. Shopify announced a partnership with Amazon in August. And now, its fourth quarter is seeing sales growth of mid-20 percent on an annual basis.

Brad Smith: And in other e-commerce news, Affirm and Amazon are expanding their partnership. The e-commerce giant’s business-to-business store Amazon Business will now include a buy now, pay later option at checkout for small business owners. The service offers loans ranging from $100 to $20,000 and will be available until Black Friday.

This is especially for sole proprietors or small businesses owned by a single person.

Dianne King Hall: Casual footwear brand Crocs is feeling a little uneasy today after lowering its fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook, which overshadowed strong third-quarter results. The cut in guidance was driven by challenges in the company’s brand, Hey Dude. The CEO said in the release that Crocs took “decisive action” to shift its strategy around the acquired brand in 2022.

