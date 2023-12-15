The partnership enters the rapidly growing global cashback market, giving consumers greater control over their finances through instant rewards

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Runa, the global digital value infrastructure for instant B2C payments, today announced its expanded partnership with Shopback, the largest cashback and rewards platform in Asia-Pacific, offering Australians value Offers cashback on purchases. Over 4,000 online, in-store and gift card brands, including homegrown brands like Chemist Warehouse, Amazon, THE ICONIC and eBay.

The global cashback market is set to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, and its growing popularity is due to its ability to give consumers greater control over their finances, allowing them to combat rising costs through the use of instant, easy rewards. Permission is granted. Shopback has delivered over $190 million in cashback to Australian consumers, and Runa has extensive experience in driving innovation in the cashback industry through its global network of over 2,500 merchants.

“Expanding our partnership with ShopBack will deliver an even more rewarding experience for users, redefining the way they shop, store and save their money,” said Aaron Alexander, CEO and Founder of Runa. “Looking forward, we envision leveraging this partnership to continue innovation in the cashback and rewards space.”

“We are excited to partner with Runa to expand the cashback offering to our Australian customers,” said Angus Muffett, General Manager of Shopback. “New collaborations like this demonstrate our commitment to finding new and interesting ways to enhance the shopping experience for our users.”

With Runa’s full-stack offering and expansion into the APAC region, businesses can integrate once and have the ability to send payments to Australia and 35+ other countries. Global businesses will now be able to offer their customers a wider range of payment types, including 29 payment types in Australia and 121 payment types in Singapore.

Runa is a digital value payment infrastructure and network that enables people to make and receive payments to anyone, anywhere, instantly. The Runa network reaches over 2 billion people and connects merchants, organizations and individuals for fast, affordable and data-rich payments in over 40 countries and 25 currencies.

Organizations of all sizes rely on Runa’s infrastructure to power the movement of digital value and better serve their constituents. Runa provides direct connections to its network partners, enabling value to be transferred more efficiently and economically than legacy solutions. Thousands of the world’s top brands use Runa to deliver rewards, incentives, and distribute funds.

Runa is headquartered in London with a globally distributed team. Our investors include Element Ventures, CommerceVentures, Clocktower Ventures, Volition Capital, AlbionVC and SAP.

