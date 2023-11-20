Carriers such as US Postal Service, Fedex and United Parcel Service have the ability to meet the approximate demand in this holiday season, which is the news of happiness for both shippers and buyers.

Like last year, a little play is expected to be a little drama compared to conflicts during the epidemic when people lurked at home and turned to online shopping, while the major carriers including postal service were struggling with absence and parcel shipment floods simultaneously. .

Postmaster General Louis Dedoy said that the postal service aims to “better and regular” delivery in the peak season of the holidays.

Satish Jindel of Shipmatrix said, “Everyone said, the parcel industry has the ability to distribute more than 110 million parcels per day compared to an estimated holidays of 82 million, which is slightly lower than last year.”

But buyers should not wait till the last moment. “This is not a ticket for a shriek,” he said.

This is the most important season for buyers, and contributes more than half of the annual sales of many retailers. According to the Trade Group National Retail Federation, holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3% to 4% in 2023.

And Black Friday, followed by Cyber ​​Mande, some of the biggest shopping days of the season.

Holidays are also a big moment for carriers.

The company spokesman Jim Mayor said, “The United Parcel is on the way to hiring 100,000 people to reach the service peak, and” he is again ready to provide reliable service to which customers are dependent on. “

Spokesperson Christina Mick said, Fedex is also making appointments at some places, but is ready for the season. “Our employees worldwide are ready to deliver for this year’s peak season,” he said.

Officials said that in the meantime, the US Postal Service has hired 10,000 seasonal employees and completed the installation of about 150 package sorting machines from the last holiday season, which along with other operational reforms to its daily capacity to 70 million package to 70 million packages. Will expand.

Jindal said that Fedex and UPS are estimated to have timely performance from mid -90s to time and postal service can also reach the mid -90s.

Shipping may be less expensive for some retailers.

For example, the US Postal Service opted against the holiday overload, although both Fedex and UPS now and the UPS engaged in delivery between January and January. However, Jindal hopes that about half of the shipment will be overloaded compared to the previous year, and some other rates are low.

,

The story has been updated to correct the first name of the spokesperson of the United Parcel Service, not John but Jim Mayor.

David Sharp, Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com