Joining a gym or starting a wellness routine is often something people do at the beginning of the year, but the Phoenix-based fitness studio and personal trainers said they want to challenge people not to wait for the perfect time.

“Start before you’re ready,” said Rebecca Fritz, co-owner of Sutra Studio in downtown Phoenix. “The idea that ‘ready’ will feel a certain way is a myth.”

For personal trainer Zack Wayne, who works with ZackFit, starting before everything feels “perfect” helps a person know they can start a routine and stick to it. , even if everything was not perfect when they started.

“I would tell people not to hesitate, to jump into it right away,” he said. “You never wait for the right time to start.”

When he sees a new client, they have an initial consultation to consider goal setting and strategies and create a plan, which may include custom nutrition coaching and personalized workouts.

At his Scottsdale gym, also called ZackFit, Wayne sees clients of all fitness levels with different goals. Wayne said he created the gym to be a safe, welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community, but also welcoming of allies.

Starting with a trainer can help a person break out of their workout routine, he said.

“A trainer gives you accountability that you don’t get if you join a gym,” he said.

When considering hiring a personal trainer, Wayne said he recommends people find someone who is committed to training beyond just scheduled sessions.

“I coach all of my clients outside of the session, whether it’s texting for updates or writing programs for them after their session,” he said.

No matter what a person’s goals are, Wayne said the changes he sees with his clients aren’t just limited to losing weight or getting in better shape.

“The changes in fitness with a coach go far beyond athleticism,” he said. “We want people to reach their peak emotional well-being.”

For those who prefer a group setting or a guided class, local fitness studios offer a variety of classes for people of all ages and abilities.

In downtown Phoenix, Sutra Studio offers yoga classes for all levels and different styles, ballet barre fitness classes, specialized workout classes, and mindset workshops. Participants of all different levels can take part in classes like yin yoga, flow yoga or barre fitness, which Fritz said works the muscles closest to the bones, and can help improve posture and reduce pain. Can help. Most participants, even in the highest level classes, are not advanced yoga practitioners, she said.

The studio was created with a focus on the four “M’s” of wellness: menu, movement, mindset and meditation, Fritz said.

“We try to connect all the parts of the mindset and heart set, radical self-love,” he said.

Fritz’s husband, Matthew, co-founder of the business, is also a DJ and manages the music for each class at the studio.

He added, “Their music really takes the experience to the next level.”

To help the community gain access to wellness opportunities, Sutra Studio is offering a deal through the end of the year, where people can get access to classes and as many sessions as they want for $99 a year. Fritz said the deal is like buying a month and getting 11 months free. Fritz said membership can be purchased as a gift for a friend, or one can buy it for themselves.

Fritz said he saw prices rising everywhere, and thought people might choose not to spend money on their welfare if they had other bills that were more pressing.

“Instead of raising prices, we wanted to make it extremely beneficial to the community,” he said.

