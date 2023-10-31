Shop inflation falls to 14-month low as British fruit becomes cheaper

shopkeepers

Inflation in Britain’s retail stores has fallen to a 14-month low as supermarkets cut the prices of domestic fruit.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said price rises slowed to 5.2 per cent in October, from 6.2 per cent a month earlier.

It comes to compete with discounters Aldi and Lidl due to the low prices of established supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

The latest decline in shop inflation was due to food price growth decelerating from 9.9 per cent to 8.8 per cent, led by cuts in domestic fruits such as strawberries, pomegranates and grapes.

Fresh food inflation fell to 8.3 per cent from 9.6 per cent, reaching its lowest point since July 2022, while ambient food inflation – items stored at room temperature – declined to 9.5 per cent from 10.4 per cent, reaching its lowest point since October 2022. This is its lowest rate since.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “The weak pound, still high producer costs and emerging trade frictions led to high levels of inflation in imported goods, while prices of some domestically produced foods such as fruit were low in comparison.” Until last month.”

It comes as supermarkets launch significant price-cutting campaigns after discounters rapidly increased their market share during the cost of living crisis.

However, while supermarkets are cutting the price of fruits, they are also being criticized by farmers over allegations of unfair practices.

In an open letter sent to bosses at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl in September, a group of farmers accused the retailers of “unbalanced, short-term and wasteful” practices, leaving them struggling to earn a living. Had to do.

Tuesday’s data also showed that inflation in non-food items, such as children’s and baby clothing, eased to 3.4 percent from 4.4 percent.

While inflation has eased in UK shops, Ms Dickinson said if the government fails to act on business rates, retailers may struggle to “get price rises in the right direction” .

Retailers, as well as pubs, hospitality and leisure businesses are facing huge increases in their tax bills next year.

Gross business rates bills in England will rise by £2 billion next April because they are linked to September’s headline inflation rate, consultancy group Altus has said.

Ms Dickinson said: “Without immediate action from the Chancellor, retailers face an extra £470m a year on their business rates bill, putting progress at risk. “Ultimately, it is consumers who will foot the bill for rising rates.”

Last year, the government launched a new rates relief scheme for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, offering up to 75 per cent off their bills. However, it is scheduled to expire in 2024.

Speaking to the Telegraph in early October, Simon Emeni, chief executive of the Fuller’s chain, said the number of pub closures would “tenfold” unless ministers intervene.

Drinkers have had to contend with the rising costs of everything from beer to ingredients and energy, which has driven many out of business.

More UK pubs closed in the first half of 2023 than in the whole of 2022.

Mr Emeni said: “The tax burden on pubs is huge. We, as a region, account for 0.5 per cent of UK revenues, but we pay 2.5 per cent of UK business rates, so we are disproportionately paying our way.

A spokesperson for HM Treasury said: “We are fully committed to supporting businesses, and know this is key to growing the economy. That’s why we’ve provided tax relief to thousands of businesses, including freeing a third from paying business rates and cutting others’ bills by 75%.

