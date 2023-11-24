Shop 180+ Walmart Doorbuster Deals for Black Friday and Save Some Big

Table of Contents TV Deals Laptop Deals Headphone/Earbuds Deals Smartwatch Deals Gaming Deals Speakers & Soundbar Deals Vacuum Deals Robot Vacuum Deals Home & Kitchen Deals Outdoor Deals Apple Deals Pet Deals Fitness Deals Black Friday Deals Deals on Toys & Gifts

Updated: November 24, 2023, 6:30am EST We’ve updated this story with the latest deals from the Walmart Black Friday sale.

After holding two early Black Friday events in early November, Walmart is finally in official Black Friday mode. Beginners already know that Walmart launched its latest round of deals the day before Thanksgiving, and some of the retailer’s most popular rollbacks are already sold out. Leave items in your shopping cart for too long and you risk losing your items.

After several weeks of build-up, the Black Friday Shop-a-thon has officially begun. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the 180 best deals from Walmart’s Black Friday sale and highlighted our favorites from different departments — check them out below.

Comment: All newly added deals are marked with a , Deals with strikeouts were either sold out or had expired at the time of writing.

tv deal

why we like it

The best Walmart Black Friday deals usually include big rollbacks on TVs, and that tradition will continue in 2023. Unfortunately, many popular 4K TVs sold out before Black Friday officially started, but there are still solid cheap 4K TVs out there. This 55-inch QLED TV was already affordable at full price and is now discounted by an additional $50, bringing it down to $350. Thanks to its extra layer of quantum dots, you’ll be able to appreciate rich colors and deep blacks even during the day.

more tv deals

laptop deal

why we like it

Black Friday has just begun, and we’re already seeing some of Walmart’s best laptop deals selling out. The total discount on this HP laptop isn’t the biggest rollback ever, but it’s a deceptively good deal on a low-cost laptop. With an Intel Core i5 processor, this business 2-in-1 will be able to handle your day-to-day work (and streaming and surfing after work). While supplies last, you can get this device for less than $500.

More Laptop Deals

traditional laptop

2-in-1 laptop

gaming laptop

Headphone/Earbud Deals

why we like it

If you’re not ready to make the switch to USB-C yet, picking up the second-generation AirPods Pro with Lightning port is a great option for just $169 — their lowest price ever. (For its part, Amazon has never put them on sale for less than $189.) These 2022 wireless earbuds “sound amazing and have almost supernatural active noise cancellation,” said Stan Schroeder, senior editor at Mashable. And they go on till six. Hours on a single charge.

Read Mashable’s review of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

More Headphone/Earbud Deals

smartwatch deals

why we like it

Apple’s latest entry-level wearable has a new record-low price at Walmart for Black Friday (that equates to a 28% savings). It’s lighter and 20 percent faster than 2020’s original Apple Watch SE, and has most of the same health tools as the new flagship Apple Watch Series 9 — including heart rate notifications, emergency SOS, bicycle tracking, and fall and crash detection. , It also offers a comparative 18 hours of battery life and water resistance.

More Smartwatch Deals

gaming deals

why we like it

With the lowest price ever for this Xbox bundle being $439, you’re basically getting a free copy of Diablo IV That’s in addition to a $60 discount on the Series X (which normally sells for $499.99). The only other retailer matching it at the time of writing was the Microsoft Store itself, and its markdown has recently surfaced in response to Walmart’s doorbuster: A post on Xbox Wire previously pegged its Black Friday price at $509.99. ,

Read Mashable’s review of the Xbox Series

More Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch

Play Station

xbox

pc gaming

vr gaming

Speaker and Soundbar Deals

why we like it

The older version of our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker is plenty fast thanks to its compact size, IPX7-rated for waterproofing, and able to charge other devices via USB (hence its name) – making it ideal for travel. It normally sells for $179.95 on the JBL website, meaning Walmart’s $89 Black Friday price is an even better deal than the advertised one.

More speaker and soundbar deals

vacuum deals

why we like it

Dyson’s V15 Detect is a cordless stick vacuum with a fancy LCD screen and a bright built-in laser that illuminates small crumbs, pet hair, dust particles on your floors (so you can be sure you’re actually spotting them. are thoroughly cleaned); The premium Absolute variant features a shiny gold finish, HEPA filtration, and an additional dusting/crevice tool. Walmart’s Black Friday deal saves you 27% and makes it $100 cheaper than the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, which has a smaller dust bin and less suction power.

Read Mashable’s review of the Dyson V15 Detect (Non-Absolute).

More Vacuum Deals

cordless vacuum

upright vacuum

carpet cleaners

robot vacuum deals

why we like it

This model of Shark’s 2023 Matrix vacuum might just be the best-packed standalone robot vacuum you’ll find for under $200 this Black Friday. It maps your home and vacuums and mops the rooms you want, with the Matrix mode offering a more thorough clean. During dry vacuuming, it cleans in a crosshatch pattern to catch any debris missed by the first pass, and during mopping, it sweeps the floor from multiple angles to remove stubborn stains.

More Robot Vacuum Deals

Home & Kitchen Deals

why we like it

Vitamix’s professional-quality blenders are great to buy refurbished: You’ll save a lot of money by keeping an otherwise useful appliance from going to the landfill. This powerful, 64-ounce Explorian model has three program settings (for smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts) and a low-profile container that lets it fit under most kitchen countertops. It has been cleaned and tested to work like new, except for a few hard-to-see “micro scratches”, and comes with a one-year warranty.

More Home & Kitchen Deals

small appliances

air purifiers

cookware

external deals

why we like it

Featuring a removable ashtray and a lightweight stainless steel design (plus its own carrying case), the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is a smaller version of our favorite smokeless fire pit — and yes, it really is nearly smokeless. This bundle comes tossed into a stand that allows it to burn safely on the deck or green, and it actually retails for $264.99 on the brand’s website; Walmart has dropped the list price a bit, so it’s an even better deal than it seems.

Read Mashable’s review of the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0.

More Outdoor Deals

apple deal

why we like it

According to Stan Schroeder, senior editor at Mashable, the Apple Watch Series 9 is “a strong and distinctive wearable device – the best Apple has ever made”. Although it looks almost identical to its predecessor, it is equipped with a new S9 chip, making it about 30 percent faster than before. It also boasts double the storage, double the maximum brightness and a fun new double tap feature. This isn’t a necessary upgrade if you already have a Series 7 or 8, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction for those who own older watches. At $359 for the 45mm GPS version, it’s currently at its lowest price ever at Walmart.

More Apple Deals

Apple AirTag- $23.99 $29 (Save $5.01)

Apple Pencil (1st generation) – $72.88 $99 (Save $26.12)

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) — $79.99 $99 (Save $19.01)

AirPods (2nd generation) – $89 $129.99 (Save $39.01)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case – $169 $249 (Save $80)

Apple Watch SE, 2nd Gen (GPS, 40mm) — $179 $249 (Save $70)

Apple Watch SE, 2nd generation (GPS, 44 mm) – $209 $279 (Save $70)

2021 iPad (WiFi, 64GB) – $249 $329 (Save $80)

iPhone 12 (64GB) Prepaid with Straight Talk Wireless – $299 $399 (Save $100)

iPhone 12 (64GB) Prepaid with Total by Verizon – $299 $399 (Save $100)

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS) – $329 $399 (Save $70)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm) – $359 $429 (Save $70)

2022 iPad (WiFi, 64GB) – $399 $449 (Save $50)

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) – $429 $499 (Save $70)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) – $459 $529 (save $70)

pet deals

why we like it

A solid dog tracking tool for pet parents on a budget, Tractive gives you the ability to track your dog’s live location within the companion app. It also allows you to set up a virtual fence and notify you when your pet leaves (or enters) the safe zone. It’s not perfect – Batty is just that and live tracking can be a bit glitchy – but for the price it’s hard to beat. Save $20 at Walmart for Black Friday and get it for just $29.99.

more pet deals

fitness deal

why we like it

The Walmart-exclusive Echelon Connect Sport is a solid Peloton alternative for a retail price that won’t set you back. And for Black Friday, it’s on sale for over $400 off, bringing the price down to a very impressive $297. But just because it’s wallet-friendly doesn’t mean its features don’t impress. The Connect Sport features 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, aero handlebar and adjustable pedals, and Bluetooth technology that lets you connect any smart device to the Echelon Fit app. Speaking of which, the app gives you access to 40+ daily live and 15,000+ on-demand connected fitness classes. The $297 Black Friday cost also includes a 30-day free trial of the Echelon Premier membership to get you started.

More Fitness Deals

Black Friday deals on toys and gifts

why we like it

In days gone by, Walmart’s Black Friday sale was filled with discounts of 40% or more, but the era of the doorbuster deal is coming to an end. And that’s why it’s so refreshing to see a full 50% off on such a popular item. The LEGO Star Wars series includes lots of great gift ideas for fans of all ages, from Jedi to Padawan. This building kit of The Child, aka Baby Yoda, is begging to live on your office desk.

More deals on toys and gifts

