Shohei Ohtani's contract with the Dodgers may come with a bonus of avoiding most California taxes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — If $700 million weren’t enough, Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers could also include a bonus: waiving most of California’s famously high income taxes.

Even the powerful Dodgers do not have the power to exempt Ohtani from paying taxes. But he and the players can control when Ohtani gets paid. The Dodgers will pay Ohtani $20 million over the next decade when the baseball star hits and, health permitting, pitches for a National League powerhouse.

It’s the decade after that when the Dodgers will actually start paying Ohtani — $68 million per year from 2034-43. Ohtani will turn 40 in 2034, an age when most Major League Baseball players would have retired. By then, Ohtani could stop playing baseball and choose not to live in California, potentially avoiding the state’s 13.3% income tax on large portions of his salary and the 1.1% payroll tax for state disability insurance.

With 97% of Ohtani’s Dodgers’ income deferred, that means California — which faces a projected $68 billion budget deficit this year — will have to wait at least a decade before collecting taxes on a larger portion of his salary, if at all. He can collect taxes all. Assuming Ohtani is a California resident, California can collect taxes from Ohtani’s significant endorsement deals.

It’s impossible to know for sure how much state tax Ohtani will pay. California law does not allow state officials to provide information about an individual taxpayer. The California Franchise Tax Board – the state agency that collects income taxes – says the amount of income subject to tax payments and the timing of those payments vary depending on the technical details of the contract, which are not publicly available.

But the details of Ohtani’s contract that are publicly known fit well within the scope of federal law that specifically prohibits states from taxing former residents’ retirement income, said UCLA law professor Kirk Stark. , who are experts in tax law & co. -Wrote a textbook on state and local taxes.

Stark says the law applies to deferred compensation arrangements as long as the income is received in equal payments over a period of at least 10 years. It appears this scenario applies to Ohtani’s contract, meaning he could potentially avoid paying California income taxes if he were to live out of state after his playing career ended.

“Are they really doing this? I do not know. “This would require a more detailed evaluation of the actual contractual language. Perhaps even Ohtani is not aware of this, other than the lawyers or anyone else involved in drafting the contract,” Stark said.

During Thursday’s introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani said he designed the contract not for himself, but to help the Dodgers. He wants the Dodgers to be free to spend more money on other good players.

Professional athletes’ taxes are also far more complex than those of the average taxpayer. In the US, people must pay taxes based on both where they live and where they work. This means that when the New York Mets play the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Mets players may be taxed for the days they played in California.

Most states have a formula for calculating it, known as the “jock tax,” according to Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation. This does not apply to states that have no income tax such as Texas, Tennessee. and Florida, where many professional athletes travel.

Ohtani’s contract highlights the enormous influence California’s wealthy residents have over the state’s finances. Of the state’s more than 39 million residents, only about 8,500 generate a quarter of the state’s income tax revenue each year. That’s why state budget officials each year keep a close eye on the number of companies that decide to sell stock to the public — a process that increases the state’s population of millionaires.

“Mr. Ohtani has already and will continue to put up superhuman statistics on the field,” said HD Palmer, a spokesman for the California Department of Finance, although it is fair to say that his remarkable success in closing next year’s budget gap. It will take much longer. The state’s estimated billion-dollar budget deficit.

The California Center for Jobs and the Economy estimates that California could miss out on up to $98 million in taxes from Ohtani – this estimate is based on several assumptions. Brooke Armour, the group’s president, said it would have to seek 317 similar contracts to cover California’s budget deficit.

“It’s a very small number of people, and every time a high-income earner leaves, the budget feels it,” he said. “This just shows the instability and weakness of the state’s revenue system.”

Chris Hoene, executive director of the California Budget and Policy Center, said it makes sense for the wealthy to pay higher taxes than those with lower incomes.

“The whole purpose of California’s tax structure is to say that those of you who are benefiting more and therefore are wealthier and have higher incomes should pay more taxes than someone making minimum wage,” he said.

