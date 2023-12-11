Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The impact of the historic deal may be visible among listed corporate sponsors in Japan.

Shares of Mitsubishi, Seiko and others rose on Monday.

Shohei Ohtani, who has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth because of his excellent pitching and batting, signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.

It is the largest sum in baseball history, more than $250 million – and it appears to be having an impact on Japan’s stock market.

The massive contract for the 29-year-old – who recently captured his second MVP award in the American League – appears to be driving up the share prices of several corporate sponsors, as first reported by Bloomberg. .

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Kose and Seiko Group were seen rising in Tokyo on Monday. Koss and Seiko rose 2.4% and 1.8% respectively, outperforming Japanese benchmark Topix on the day, while Mitsubishi rose 1.9% higher.

“To all Dodgers fans, I pledge that I will always do what’s best for the team and continue to give my all to become the best version of myself,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Ohtani’s star power is making waves in the equity market. As Bloomberg previously reported, when he led MLB in home runs since his debut as a pitcher in April 2021, an equally weighted basket for the five companies sponsoring him spent the next several months Bloomberg Beat the World Apparel Index and Topix Index.

Katsuhiro Miyamoto, a professor who teaches at Kansai University in Japan, wrote in a report cited by Bloomberg that Ohtani’s jump from the Angels to the Dodgers would have an economic impact of $437 million in 2024.

Broadly speaking, Japanese shares have retreated from multi-decade highs in recent weeks. In the week ending December 8, the Nikkei 225 index had one of its worst five-day losses of the year, while the yen strengthened against the dollar.

