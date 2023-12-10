Shohei Ohtani joins big-money club with big contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes and Mike Trout. Five of the top athletes in the world, each with a long list of epic accomplishments with their respective teams.

Ohtani capitalized on his success on Saturday and agreed to a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is certainly the biggest deal in the history of the four major North American sports.

Ohtani joins an exclusive list of sports stars with financial records combined with record-breaking numbers on the field. Here are some of the highest paid players in sports:

shohei ohtani

Ohtani is essentially two elite baseball players in one organization, and his new deal with the Dodgers is a reflection of his unique skills and immense value.

The two-way star was the unanimous winner of the AL MVP award for the second time this year. He batted .304 with 44 homers, 95 RBI, and 20 steals for the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.

His average salary of $70 million is almost double the $42.3 million he earned with the Angels. That’s more than the combined salaries of Baltimore and Oakland this year.

Lionel Messi

Like Ohtani, Messi’s contract is indicative of his importance to his team on and off the field.

Messi, 36, gave Major League Soccer a big boost when he announced in June that he planned to join Inter Miami. He won the Men’s Ballon d’Or – awarded annually to football’s top player – for a record eighth time in October.

Messi’s Inter Miami deal is for 2 1/2 seasons, and it pays him between $50 million and $60 million annually – bringing the total contract value to between $125 million and $150 million in cash alone.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s successful run at Manchester United came to an abrupt end after a TV interview in which he criticized manager Eric ten Hag and the club’s owners.

It didn’t take long for him to secure a lucrative new deal – even if he was far from the limelight of top European football. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr had announced a year ago that it had signed a contract with Ronaldo until June 2025. It is reportedly worth up to $200 million per year.

patrick mahomes

Mahomes is one of the NFL’s biggest stars — and he’s paid accordingly.

The 28-year-old quarterback agreed to a restructured version of his $450 million, 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in September. Under the revised deal, the reigning league MVP makes $56.85 million this season, $44.5 million next season, $50 million in 2025 and $56.76 million for the 2026 season.

Mahomes threw for a franchise-record 5,250 yards last season, along with a league-leading 41 touchdown passes and only 12 interceptions.

mike trout

Before Ohtani, Trout had the largest contract in MLB history.

The slugging outfielder signed a $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Angels in March 2019. The three-time AL MVP has been troubled by injuries in recent years, appearing in only 424 of Los Angeles’ last 708 regular season games. Five seasons.

The 32-year-old Trout made his big league debut in 2011. He is a .301 hitter with 368 homers and 940 RBI in 1,489 career games.

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

