Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is not going to be president. Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis wears shoe lifts. Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is lying about wearing shoe lifts while continuing to wear them. It gets funnier every time he does it.

Everyone and their Trump-y uncle is in on the joke, except DeSantis’ press office, which is very, very in-joke. SPY reached out for comment on this story and received the following pithy/angry response:

Besides being a big problem for Jeremy T. Redfern, Liftgate puts an entire demographic under suspicion. How many little kings are filling out their stats?

Shoe lifts – a broad category describing any insoles that make someone taller – have existed for decades (originally called “elevator shoes”; they are now commonly used to treat pain ), but it’s gaining momentum in the 2020s: Market Insights estimates the global shoe inserts market could grow from $42.38 billion to $71.68 billion over the next decade, says research firm Future Research firm Fortune Business Insights, Which includes some of the major players including Scholes, New Balance, Bauerfeind AG and Powerstep. It is assumed that this will be borne mostly by orthopedic patients and athletes.

But there are a few things that indicate growing interest outside of injury-recovered and aspiring Lionel Messi. According to Google Trends, searches for “shoe lifts” have increased in popularity over the past month. Most of the questions target De Santis’ lifts but many of the questions are variations of “Shoe Lifts for Men”. “Shoe Lifts” received 27.4 million views on TikTok; “Altitude Booster” has 300,000. “Tom Cruise Shoe Lifts” has received over 100,000 views on that platform. A recent TikTok tallied the size of Zac Efron’s shoe lifts, numbering over 6 million.

Insiders are also watching this.

Marion Elchert, co-owner of Shoe Lifts Expresso, says the company has seen a growing interest in shoe lifts over the past few years, and especially in the last year. She’s hesitant to say whether it’s a “TikTok thing”; Cobblers being closed during the pandemic means more people coming to them for their shoe lift needs, making things worse. And Ilya Romanov, “Soul Healer” for shoe lift company American Heelers, says 2023 was a record-breaking year for sales at his company.

Where are these new Lyft customers coming from? Under a bridge? Mines of Moriah? Jockey School? It’s hard to say because they don’t necessarily aggregate, except, of course, on r/shortguys, which is where SPY found lift-enthusiast u/Fum__Cumpster, who insisted on being identified by his username just to mess with us (Who…watches the game).

Compster, who is 23 and lives in the United States, has been wearing lifts since he was a teenager. He’s 5’7.5″, he says, and after lifts and thick-soled sneakers he gets to 5’9.85″. He stands steady at an average 5’9. They told detective That he just wants to reach the 50th percentile. He has a girlfriend, he says, who doesn’t know about his lifts (or doesn’t mention it, or doesn’t care).

“They enhance my appearance the way girls color their hair and apply makeup… because they believe it enhances their appearance,” he says. “Almost every In the culture, tall is considered beautiful while short is considered ugly and inferior. Tall is associated with wealth and power while short is associated with weakness, disease, poverty and malnutrition. There is a lot of subconscious bias against short men.”

Compster can’t be wrong. Some studies show that shorter men date less and earn less. And every American president since JFK has been over 6 feet tall, except Jimmy Carter, who was once 5’9.5″ (he’s now 99 and probably shrinking a bit).

Even if it’s hard to believe that an inch and a half of distance is the final barrier between a man and his dream job, or dream girl, a case can be made for lifts in general: it’s an easy way to look taller. Is. Research shows that it is difficult to buy clothes for people under 5’8 years old. And in general, life is at least a little easier when you don’t look younger than your age at work, and when you don’t constantly get carded in bars.

Most of us want to believe that we could be president if we decided to. Isn’t it nice to think that $13.99 plus shipping will get us there?

