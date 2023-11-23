Don’t be fooled by cheap deals on accommodation or ski training.

While most ski holidays mean dreamy days of fresh snow and cozy chalets, every winter sees a few ruined by scammers.

As hotspot resorts begin to open their slopes, vacationers will be renting equipment, booking classes and selecting their accommodations – and scammers will be waiting.

Some scams mean losing money, but others may mean putting your security at risk.

To ensure you don’t fall victim to scams this winter, here’s what to look out for and precautions to take.

Rental websites offer fake accommodation

According to Sébastien Mérignargues, director of Avoriaz 1800 in Haute-Savoie, the most common scam is rental accommodation.

“This is unfortunately a very widespread problem and occurs in everyone ski resort,” he says. In Haute-Savoie, he sees about five vacationers per season who are defrauded by fake rentals.

Scammers reuse photographs and descriptions of a property from an existing advertisement or combine images and information from two advertisements and put them online.

The actual accommodation booked by the traveler becomes a completely separate property, or ceases to exist at all.

“Most of the time, clients receive a confirmation after paying the deposit and then everything disappears,” says Merignargs. “Criminals use hidden IP addresses and operate from abroad, making it easy for them to take off.”

How to make sure your rental property is legal

In Châtel, a resort in the vast Portes du Soleil ski areaThe Town Hall has set up a housing identification system, assigning a 13-digit number to each property.

Landlords must register on the platform before placing their advertisement Accommodation,

“As soon as an owner wants to advertise, he is asked for this identification number. If he enters the fake one, we receive a notification,” explains Tiffany Woolies at the Châtel Town Hall.

A similar system is in place in Avoriaz. “There was an increase in these types of scams three years ago,” says Merignargs.

“If it has calmed down a bit since then, it is because all stations have developed techniques to prevent this phenomenon and the media have increased public awareness.”

You may also consider booking with an agency. “Going through agencies that have specific Property There is a guarantee,” says Florence Chon, director of marketing and communications at rental agency Simplepace.

“It’s like knowing there are agents on site to welcome you and hand you the keys.”

Why should you be wary of unusually low prices?

Another caution that vacationers should take is not to get lured by deals that are too good.

“Always be wary of unusually low prices compared to the market,” says Merignargs. “Also, if an owner asks for a deposit, or even the entire rental price by transfer, you should be cautious.”

Beware of Fake Ski Instructors

Another common scam is people posing as ski Trainers and are providing their services online. The ads praise a trainer’s expertise and offer two or three fake testimonials.

In some cases, they charge the traveler an advance fee. Upon arrival, the instructor was nowhere to be found.

“We get one or two people per season for this type of scam. Usually, we manage to find an accredited instructor for a few hours of lessons here and there,” assures Merignargs.

Alternatively, skiers can book and take several hour lessons coach Which, unbeknownst to them, is not eligible.

“These courses are run by someone who has not received state authorization to practice. It usurps the profession,” warns Jean-Marc Simon, general director of the National Union of French Ski Instructors (SNMSF).

This type of scam can have serious consequences. “It is dangerous. Skiing is practiced in a specific environment that is not devoid of risk and which requires competence,” he stressed.

“If an accident occurs for which they are responsible, victims may have no means of obtaining damages and compensation while they appeal.”

To make sure that your ski instructor A qualified professional, Simon recommends booking through a company or school that offers guarantees “in terms of staff, insurance, professionalism and transparency”.

