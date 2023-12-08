Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

British commodities broker and clearer Marex has filed confidential paperwork to list in the US, bypassing London after withdrawing plans to list on its home stock exchange two years ago.

The group said Friday it is aiming to go public in New York after submitting filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

People with knowledge of the discussions said the target valuation is set at between $2.2 billion and $2.8 billion, about three to four times its previous target when Marex attempts to list on the London Stock Exchange in 2021 Was.

Its move is likely to be an early test of investors’ appetite for new listings in the US after the recession of 2023, when falling valuations and rising market volatility deterred companies from going public. Bankers expect the market to be more favorable in the first quarter of next year.

Marex’s decision to move to New York also comes as a blow to London as the financial services group weighed both markets before relaunching its initial public offering. The group, which is an intermediary for deals in the energy, agriculture and securities markets, blamed poor market conditions for pulling its 2021 IPO.

It also added to a number of disappointments this year for the London Stock Exchange, which has suffered low trading volumes and struggled to attract and retain listings.

Some companies, including Irish pair CRH and Smurfit Kappa, have left the LSE and moved to New York as the US economy is a significant contributor to revenues and stock market valuations are higher. German tour operator Tui this week said it may leave London to focus on its main listing in Frankfurt.

Marex, which has been owned for more than a decade by private equity group JRJ, along with partners Trilantic Europe and BXR Group, will look to raise cash through a listing.

The group, which works on trades and derivatives hedges for large commodity producers and consumers, has grown partly through acquisitions since being bought by JRJ in 2010.

It has expanded into clearing and risk and pricing technology and last year bought rival broker ED&F Main Capital Markets. This acquisition has helped its US business compete with the size of its European business, which traditionally provides the bulk of its revenue.

Marex more than doubled pre-tax profit to $120 million on revenue of $1.2 billion in the first half of 2023, citing “significant growth in our operations in North America.”

It employs approximately 1,800 people and is one of only eight brokers with rights to trade on the historic trading floor of the London Metal Exchange.

