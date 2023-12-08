Shock to Apple's iPhone and Watch product design chief, will step down

(Bloomberg) — The Apple Inc. executive in charge of product design for iPhones and smartwatches is stepping down, dealing a blow to the company’s most important product line.

Tang Tan, whose title is vice president of product design, is stepping down in February, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the move is not public. Tan reports to John Ternes, senior vice president of hardware engineering, and the division is shuffling duties to handle the change.

Many representatives of Turns and Tans are getting expanded roles as part of the changes. This includes Tan’s top lieutenant and Richard Dinh, head of iPhone product design. Dinh is being elevated to report directly to Turnus. Kate Bergeron, the hardware engineering executive responsible for Mac Teams, is taking charge of the design of the Apple Watch.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the changes.

The iPhone and Apple Watch are at the heart of Apple’s operations, accounting for more than half of the tech giant’s $383.3 billion revenue last year. Tan was also responsible for the design of accessories and oversaw the company’s acoustics team, which handles the majority of AirPods development. Those two groups are being moved under Matthew Costello, who is in charge of Beats and HomePod smart speakers.

People familiar with Apple’s operations say Tan’s departure is a blow and that he has made important decisions about Apple’s most important products. Beyond the iPhone, his work on the Watch and AirPods helped turn those devices into major growth drivers for the Cupertino, California-based company.

Under Apple’s organizational structure, the product design team works closely with its industrial design and operations groups. Tan’s team has tight control over product features, including the form of the devices and how they are engineered.

Tan is the second senior executive to announce departure plans recently. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Steve Hotelling — vice president in charge of hardware technologies like Touch ID, Face ID and displays — is retiring. Hotelling reported to Johnny Sruzzi, senior vice president of hardware technologies.

This is at least the third exit from Turnus’s organization in a year. Yannick Bertolas, who was once in charge of hardware product quality and later ran hardware product management, recently retired. Her predecessor in the latter role, Laura Legros, left at the end of last year.

Ternus, who took the helm of hardware engineering in 2021, recently reshuffled other parts of the organization. He promoted Dan West – previously the No. 2 executive for hardware quality – to a new non-product role, reporting to him. Other executives in charge of Mac product design and iPhone hardware systems were also promoted, suggesting that Apple may be preparing for more leadership changes in the coming year.

