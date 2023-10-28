Shock leak reveals Elon Musk's 'mind-blowing'

Tesla Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who last year took social media company Twitter private and renamed it X, has outlined his grand plan for the platform in an “all-hands” virtual meeting.

Call details have been leaked the vergeThis includes plans to expand X’s financial services arm to rival banks and PayPal PYPL, which Musk described as “mind-blowing” if it is not launched by the end of 2024.

After the call was leaked, prominent voices in the Bitcoin and crypto sphere called the plan something that could drive “critical mass” of crypto adoption, potentially mirroring PayPal’s Bitcoin adoption in late 2020. is what triggered the last Bitcoin price bull run.

Tesla billionaire and X owner Elon Musk could be about to blow up the price of Bitcoin and the broader crypto… [+] Market by turning X into a full-fledged PayPal and bank rival.

“When I say payment, I really mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk reportedly said on the anniversary of the company’s acquisition. He said people would be surprised “how powerful it is.”

“If there’s money involved, it will be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like sending $20 to my friend. I’m talking, like, you wouldn’t need a bank account. “

Speculation has been rife since Musk first made a bid for Twitter in early 2022 that he might add significant payments, financial and banking features to the platform, revealed by leaked texts between Musk and his brother Kimbal. Turns out he is considering using Bitcoin’s blockchain technology.

Since then, he has acquired money transmitter licenses for

However, Musk denied media reports that X might add a trading platform inside the app as part of a plan to transform the app into a financial-data giant, Musk further said that Will not launch cryptocurrency. Rivals Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP XRP or Musk’s “favorite” cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

“The timing is right for the sovereign debt crisis,” said Balaji Srinivasan, a tech investor and former Coinbase COIN chief technology officer. Posted From X, referring to the growing US debt pile that has increased dramatically over the past few years.

Srinivasan made headlines earlier this year when he bet that the price of Bitcoin would rise to $1 million per Bitcoin by July due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening program in the wake of its extremely loose monetary policy during the Covid pandemic. Some feared that this would lead to a global financial meltdown and the collapse of the established financial system.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen back from its PayPal-led all-time high set in late 2021 – but some people think… [+] Elon Musk and X could be about to trigger “critical mass” of Bitcoin and crypto adoption.

Since then bond prices have gone haywire, the market is falling and yields, which have been rising in opposition to prices, have reached 16-year highs.

Srinivasan and others suggested that Musk could launch a crypto wallet feature on X, similar to PayPal’s Bitcoin and crypto service.

Calling it the “Alon Ark,” Srinivasan predicted, “Maybe An important group is found.

“Bet the first currency he uses is Dogecoin,” posted podcast host and entrepreneur Vinny Lingam.

“The X/PayPal product roadmap was actually written by me and David Sachs in July 2000,” Musk reportedly said on an internal X call. The rest of the list, but they actually rolled back several key features, which is crazy. So PayPal is actually a less complete product than what we came up with 23 years ago in July 2000.”

