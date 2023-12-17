Social Security benefits were not taxed at all until 1984. Then in 1993, Bill Clinton signed legislation that expanded the tax threshold, making up to 85 percent of benefits taxable for recipients with combined income of more than $34,000 ($44,000 for joint filers). For those who earn less, up to 50 percent of their profits may be taxed. Combined income includes the filer’s adjusted gross income, untaxed interest (such as from municipal bonds) and half of one’s annual Social Security payments.

Over the past 39 years, both Social Security payments and federal income tax brackets have moved steadily upward to compensate for inflation — but the income limits at which a retiree’s benefits are taxed have not. When the tax took effect in 1984 during the Reagan administration, it was estimated to affect about 10 percent of Social Security recipients. According to the Social Security Administration, by 2022, 48 percent of recipients were paying taxes on some of their benefits, paying $48.6 billion that year. Most states do not impose state income taxes on Social Security benefits.

“Since the cutoff is not benchmarked to inflation, more and more beneficiaries are subject to the tax,” said Anqi Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. One consolation is that even at higher income levels, some portions of the gain are not taxed at all, with the rest being taxed at the filer’s ordinary tax rate, Ms. Chen said. This yields an average effective tax rate of about 6.6 percent, he said, “which is nothing, but it’s also a small percentage.”

The result is that a single filer collecting an average $1,844.76 monthly benefit could be taxed on up to half of her Social Security benefits if her annual total earned income – wages, pensions, withdrawals from taxable retirement accounts, interest payments, gambling, etc. Victory comes from. or any other taxable source – was slightly less than $14,000. Add an additional $9,000 of income, and that filer faces taxes on up to 85 percent of his benefits. For joint filers, the tipping point to reach the 50 percent tax threshold is about $9,900, and for the 85 percent threshold it is just under $22,000.

For a clearer picture of the tax liability they may face, retirees should read “Are my Social Security or Railroad Retirement Tier I benefits taxable?” You can refer to the calculator named. On the IRS website.

Source: www.nytimes.com