Ushering in a new era of cardiac care, SHL Telemedicine established a comprehensive network to expand access to specialist cardiology services for the B2B and direct-to-consumer segments through its SmartHeart® technology.

Tel Aviv, Israel and Zurich and New York, November 06, 2023–(Business Wire)–SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) (“shl” Or “company“), a leading provider and developer of advanced personalized telemedicine solutions, aims to establish a comprehensive network of cardiologists to meet the needs of its B2B customers and support direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales of its SmartHeart is pleased to announce .® technology across America.

A mainstay of clinical cardiology, the electrocardiogram (ECG) remains the most widely performed test. While computer-interpreted ECG programs (CIEs) assist physicians in interpreting ECGs, they cannot replace the critical analysis provided by experienced physicians. Recognizing this, SHL continues its commitment to providing top-level clinical care by utilizing the capabilities of its SmartHeart®, a portable 12-lead ECG, and cloud-based platform. This initiative ensures that both consumers and busy physicians have the assurance of the expertise of a board-certified cardiologist.

In establishing the US Nationwide Cardiology Network, SHL collaborated with HeartNexus, a network of nationally recognized, board-certified cardiologists specializing in cardiac test interpretation, peer-to-peer consultation and on-demand patient telemedicine visits. There is a team.

Dr. Robert Beto, MD FACC (CEO, HeartNexus) commented: “Consistent with the guidelines set by the American College of Cardiology, it is imperative that those with intensive specialized training ensure the accuracy of any clinical diagnosis ECGs should be interpreted by physicians. We are excited to collaborate with SHL, expanding our expertise to patients at home, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and busy physician practices using SmartHeart®, providing fast, accurate A properly interpreted ECG report is ensured.

Echoing this sentiment, SHL Telemedicine CEO Erez Nachtomi said: “Leveraging our rich heritage in telemedicine and ECG interpretation services, we have partnered to provide our customers and SmartHeart® consumer members seamless access to board-certified This virtual network has been established. Cardiologists, anytime, anywhere.”

Recently, SHL began testing a D2C subscription offering that will give users access to its SmartHeart®, 12 lead ECG and cardiology review across its cardiology network both at home and abroad. SHL Telemedicine’s SmartHeart® technology is the leading personal-use, hospital-grade, mobile, 12-lead ECG technology that helps reduce mortality, improve quality of life, and reduce the financial burden of heart disease.

The ongoing developments symbolize SHL Telemedicine’s continued endeavor to provide unique value to its customers and stakeholders while supporting the transformative power of telemedicine.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in the development and marketing of personalized telemedicine systems and provision of medical call center services with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases to end users and the health care community. SHL Telemedicine provides its services and personal telemedicine tools to clients using telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, security number: 1128957) and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website www.shl-telemedicine.com.

About HeartNexus

HeartNexus, founded and led by Dr. Robert Beto, is a team of nationally recognized, board-certified cardiologists who specialize in heart test interpretation, peer-to-peer counseling and patient telemedicine visits. Using its real-time remote access platform, the HeartNexus team provides an end-to-end solution for health care facilities and other physicians. The patient’s cardiac abnormalities are identified to a greater extent, saving time, money and life.

forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Fabien Farner, IRF, phone: +41 43 244 81 42, [email protected]

