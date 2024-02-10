Shira Tech founder targets Nigeria’s startups, entrepreneurs for opportunities

Founder and CEO of innovative immigration tech startup Shirah and ed-tech platforms studiousMs. Bakki Vonda has developed strategies to build valuable partnerships with startup companies and entrepreneurs for solutions and business opportunities.

She will engage Nigerians, especially individuals, families and businesses who wish to make Canada their new home.

After making waves in Zimbabwe and Kenya, Vonda’s Nigeria tour this February is set for strategic activities in Abuja and Lagos for the final leg of the #Shirah2Africa tour.

for Vonda’s drive Shirah And studious His vision has been inspiring, especially for Africans to turn their dreams of relocating to Canada into reality.

Speaking ahead of her tour, Ms Vonda reiterated why Shirah And studious Focused on creating solutions for Africa and Africans.

“I strongly believe that some of the most innovative solutions to global challenges will emerge from Africa and its diaspora. But studious And Shirah, we are committed to being at the forefront of this innovation,” she said.

“Shira serves individuals who wish to relocate or establish a business in Canada student’s Educational Solutions bridges the gap between international students and Canadian secondary and tertiary institutions.

“Access to quality education is vital for youth around the world, especially in Africa. That’s why we created Studently to provide opportunities to our youth to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

“Shirah and Studently offer solutions that eliminate the confusion, uncertainty, and waste of time and money that make the immigration process so difficult and lengthy,” Vonda explained.

Originally a consultancy for people relocating to Canada, Shirah has evolved into a tech-driven startup creating immigration solutions for individuals and businesses.

The latest innovation, a never-before-seen predictive calculator, is set to launch this February, promising to revolutionize the way people approach their immigration needs.

The Predictive Calculator takes the uncertainty and confusion out of the process by allowing users to enter their details and receive tailored recommendations in minutes for the next steps to take!

Users can also get assistance from Shirah’s trained and registered advisors at any stage of the process.

During her time in Nigeria, the tech founder will hold a webinar session in collaboration with the Innovation Tech Hub seed producer,

Targeted at Nigerian startup founders and entrepreneurs considering moving to Canada, this session will provide invaluable insight into navigating the Canadian startup ecosystem.

Shirah and studious Eager to build partnerships across various sectors including media, government, education and tourism.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join an interactive session and gain first-hand knowledge from Ms. Vonda

She will also be available to provide tailored guidance to individuals traveling to Canada to attend school or obtain permanent residence.

Source: www.newsngr.com.ng