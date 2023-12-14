Shipping giants say fuel tankers could run aground in the Red Sea as attacks escalate, potentially disrupting energy flows

A major shipping company is allowing its fleet of tankers to roam around the Red Sea, Bloomberg reports.

Attacks on ships passing through Middle Eastern waters are increasing, threatening to disrupt energy flows.

The sea corridor handles more than 10% of global trade, and 9 million barrels of oil pass through it every day.

Maersk Tankers, the Copenhagen-based company that manages tanker ships, has sent a notice to its fleet giving them permission to divert around the Red Sea if needed, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The decision comes as tankers transiting the waters – a major artery of global trade – find themselves the target of Yemeni Houthi attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

With Maersk allowing tankers to extend their journeys by sailing around Africa, other shipping companies may follow suit. This threatens to disrupt energy flows as the detour would take days and consume a lot of fuel. The sea corridor handles more than 10% of global trade.

While Houthi rebels have said they will target ships belonging to Israel, threats of trade disruption are growing. This week, a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker was attacked, as well as a ship carrying jet fuel headed for the Suez Canal. Last week, an American commercial ship was also fired upon.

Insurance costs have also increased due to increased risks due to attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea.

Last week, energy expert Dan Yergin said the escalating conflict in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, is a real geopolitical threat to oil markets.

About 9 million barrels of oil passes through that waterway every day, Yergin said, as Russian oil flows have shifted southward after Western sanctions were imposed.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com