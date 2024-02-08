Shipping giant Maersk shares fall 14% after suspending share buyback amid Red Sea disruption

Giant gantry crane and off loading cargo at Haifa container port, Israel.

UCG | Universal Images Group | getty images

LONDON – Shares of Danish shipping giant Maersk fell more than 14% in early trading Thursday after it flagged “high uncertainty” in its 2024 earnings outlook amid disruption in the Red Sea and an oversupply of shipping vessels.

The company also said it would suspend share buyback due to the uncertainty.

Maersk said it expects underlying EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be between $1 billion and $6 billion this year, compared with $9.6 billion in 2023.

Shares were trading 14.2% lower at 8:14 a.m. London time.

“The impact of this situation is creating new uncertainty about what the full year will look like from an earnings perspective,” CEO Vincent Clerc told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

He added, “We have very little visibility into whether this is a situation that will resolve in a matter of weeks or months, or whether this is something that will be with us throughout the year.”

In a statement, the company said its board “has decided to immediately suspend the share buy-back program, which will be resumed after reviewing market conditions at Ocean.” [division] have settled.”

It came as the company on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, with EBITDA for the three-month period falling to $839 million versus the $1.13 billion expected by analysts.

Global supply chains have faced severe disruption since late 2023 when major shipping companies began steering clear of voyages away from the Red Sea following a series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Iran-aligned group has targeted commercial ships with drones and missiles in what it says is an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza-Israel war.

Changes around one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes have pushed up delivery times and costs, with the OECD warning on Monday that it could drive up inflation.

The Paris-based group said the recent 100% increase in sea freight rates, if sustained, could increase import price inflation in its 38 member countries by about 5 percentage points.

The route changes have increased freight rates for shipping companies, but Clerk said it is unlikely those increases will increase profits.

“I don’t think from an earnings perspective, for the industry or for Maersk, when you look at it as a whole it’s going to be something where we can make a significant profit from this situation,” he said.

“This is something where it’s still unknown how much cost we’re bearing to keep the global supply chain running today.”

Source: www.cnbc.com