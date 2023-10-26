ShipBubble is removing the logistics problems for e-commerce in Nigeria while helping local businesses sell internationally with ease.

As Nigeria’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which contribute about 48% of the GDP, continue to grow, Nigerian entrepreneurs face the serious challenge of delivering goods to customers on time and in good quality. have to do.

Logistics challenges range from concrete problems like lack of infrastructure to intangible problems like lack of trust, or delays on the part of delivery companies. ShipBubble, a logistics and e-commerce aggregation company, is solving this problem.

Co-founded by CEO Jordan Ajibola and CTO Ayodeji Abon, Shipbubble is creating a one-stop API integration that allows e-commerce businesses to meet all their logistics needs on a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple logistics partners. ends.

The revenue of the e-commerce industry is projected to reach $3.64 trillion by the end of 2023. Of that amount, only $9.02 billion (0.24%) is estimated to be in the Nigerian e-commerce sector. Due to a serious logistics problem, Nigeria may lag, or even fail, in increasing revenues in the e-commerce sector.

Ajibola and Ebon sat down with TechCable in our office in Lagos to demonstrate how ShipBubble works. Ajibola was quick to mention that ShipBubble is helping companies “find the right logistics partner based on cost, proximity, and performance, allowing logistics partner assignment without the hassle of text messaging”.

A 2021 World Bank report said the cost of moving goods (per unit distance) domestically in Nigeria is about 5.3 times higher than in the US. Meanwhile, ShipBubble claims that its holistic platform will provide merchants with options to choose from a wide range of affordable companies that have been vetted by the company for quality service delivery, cutting costs, and earning trust in the process.

This is in addition to creating a tracking page for each business, allowing merchants and customers to accurately follow goods from start to finish.

Ebon says an easy way to think about what ShipBubble is doing today is to think about Paystack and other payment aggregators, and how they helped e-commerce businesses grow faster by supporting online stores with instant accounts. Helped to sell, where payments are validated within seconds. “Shipbubble is like that, but for logistics,” he says.

Shipbubble’s 10,000 Steps to Expertise

Ajibola and Ebon created a minimum viable product (MVP) in 2021, which was fully transitioned from an older version called GetDelivery to Shipbubble by May 2022. The founders then participated in the Startup Wise Guys Accelerator program from October 2022 to March 2023, honing their expertise. , ShipBubble has since received backing from angel investors and venture capitalists, including Microtraction, a venture firm that invests in pre-seed startups. As of October 2023, $267 million worth of products have been shipped via ShipBubble.

But they are still far from their destination.

One of the fundamental aspects of ShipBubble’s vision, according to Ajibola, is to “help businesses scale internationally and provide more options”. To do this, they need to involve more logistics companies internationally; This will require more time and more money. The founders are confident that their product will attract funding at the right scale and bring on more partners.

28-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur Esther Ulumi spends her nights tracking orders and the day talking to customers for her skincare and perfumery brand, leaving her ample rest and little space to operate at scale. Ulume is optimistic about ShipBubble’s solution. “Putting logistics companies under an umbrella like ShipBubble will keep them under control,” she tells TechCable over WhatsApp. “You won’t have to worry too much because you can be sure that under ShipBubble, the logistics companies will have passed checks and will not tamper with your product or lose it.”

Ebon assured merchandise sellers like Ulume that “[Shipbubble’s] The streamlined approach means entrepreneurs can easily set up e-commerce ventures with ShipBubble, and ShipBubble will handle everything from inventory management to sales and delivery. He is confident that this approach will help small businesses grow faster with fewer resources.

Ulume, who is keen to expand globally, tells TechCable that knowing that ShipBubble has logistics companies that can deliver outside Nigeria will help sellers sell internationally without the stress.

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

Source: techcabal.com