November 13, 2023
Ship recycling markets are sluggish


Markets remain in an uncertain state diwali holidays Cash buyers say subcontinent markets captured as industry heads into final months of 2023 GM, Although a number of sales have reportedly been recorded in India at some impressive levels, sentiments and pricing here are overall muted.

“On the eastern end and in the lead up to the Bangladeshi elections scheduled for mid-January 2024 – disruptions, protests and even strikes have plunged the country into crisis and, as such, opening lines of credit is likely to be even more challenging.” Expected and delivery completed ChattogramEspecially while the ongoing unrest continues.

There seems to be some resurgence of buying interest in Pakistan as the currency continues to depreciate once again. As ships become increasingly expensive, local steel plate prices Local businesses will ultimately have to persevere to remain viable, and this is perhaps giving local recyclers some forward-looking incentives to sell their products at a viable level in the near future/potentially in 2024.

turkish market GMS says local and imported steel prices have shown improvement this week, indicating an increase in prices by about US$10 per metric tonne.

“Overall, with global steel prices now making some nice gains compared to past weeks (including in Turkey and especially in China this week), there remains hope that these improvements may filter through to other Are recycling market in the coming weeks, especially at the conclusion of the Diwali holidays.

“And amid this wavering hope that the markets would actually rise higher, there were certainly a handful cash buyer Those who continue to gamble on ships with forward delivery, while expedited ships are facing comparative discounts compared to ships with long/forward layman.

vintage container ship and dry bulk ship They continue to dominate the recycling lanes, but they are still lacking the volume that many had hoped for, especially as charter rates and second-hand prices have still not declined and shipowners are forced to pay more for recycling their units. Are being forced to.

For Week 45 of 2023, the GMS Demo Rankings/Pricing for the week are as follows:

Source: www.marinelink.com

