SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Record-breaking growth: 108,084 graduates from Shincheonji 12 Tribes Zion Christian Mission Center, continuing upward trend from 2019 (103,764 graduates) and 2022 (106,186 graduates).

Shincheonji Church of Jesus again celebrated the third graduation ceremony of 100,000 theology students in less than a year.

For the third time in recent years, New Haven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is preparing to graduate 100,000 theology students at one time. Shincheonji Church Zion Christian Mission Center offers an in-depth curriculum that explains the entirety of the Bible, including all 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation. Graduates include clergy and everyday believers from around the world who have taken a rigorous course lasting approximately one year.

The Shincheonji Church has experienced explosive growth at a time when traditional churches are suffering significant declines in membership. Many people testify that the tremendous growth of the Church, even in the midst of extreme persecution, is due to the clear and concise interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

Its ability to continuously produce 100,000 graduates at a time is one of the many impressive achievements of the Shincheonji Church. Including the online seminar series, which has received over 32 million views on YouTube, the Shincheonji Church has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with 9,593 churches in over 80 different countries to work together and There is a promise to teach your Bible course for free.

The graduation ceremony, which began with an opening proclamation from Shincheonji Church of Jesus Christ President Man-hee Lee, continued with the broadcast of congratulatory videos from people around the world and a memorial speech from President Lee. In his monumental remarks, President Lee said, “God is watching our gathering. Let us make the world a better place according to God’s will,” and encouraged the graduates and guests.

Regarding the words of Revelation that the graduates learned, Chairman Lee said, “The book of Revelation is not very long, but it contains tremendous information about the coming of the kingdom of God.” He stressed, “It is God’s will to believe in this and to tell all this to many people.”

He further said, “God and heaven coming to this earth and becoming one signifies that it will become a holy world ruled by God,” and urged, “Let us create a good world according to God’s will.”

At the graduation ceremony, a 15-minute card section performance on the theme ‘The New Covenant Revelation Testified by Shincheonji: The Events of Betrayal, Destruction and Salvation’ received enthusiastic cheers and applause from more than 10,000 participants. This card section, which summarizes the meaning of ‘the entire chapter of the Book of Revelation’, is considered the only comprehensive cultural and artistic material in the world that expresses the reality of the prophecy of the Book of Revelation and its fulfillment. Leaves.

The graduation ceremony, which required significant effort for arrangements and security, was successfully executed by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A 10-hour transportation plan was implemented, using 2,200 tour buses, strategically distributed throughout the garages, to manage the large gathering. The focus was on comprehensive security management, with each vehicle having a team leader, volunteer guides and a total of 14,000 security personnel. Additionally, medical booths, emergency services and ambulance standby teams were operational.

Among all the denominations around the world, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is the only place where more than 100,000 saints visit every year. This is because the word of truth is in Shincheonji and God and Jesus are together. Hope everyone will verify the word and become one within the Bible.

