When a component giant like SHIMANO is reporting a decline in profits and blaming the cycling side of its business for the downturn, it’s enough to make the cycling industry very nervous. The decline in profits may be part of a slowdown in the cycling economy after the pandemic boom.

According to SGB Media, sales in the first nine months of 2023 for China’s cycling segment fell 24.8 percent from the same period last year to 289.44 billion yen ($1.9 billion), according to SGB Media. Their fishing components increased slightly. (These figures are based on financial reporting provided in the company’s 2023 financial statements.)

However, Ducati doesn’t seem too worried about the bike industry cooling off after the peak of the pandemic. “Interest in bicycles remained high as a long-term trend,” said Ducati in its financial statement. “On the other hand, market inventories remained generally high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments.”

more than cycling

Basically, bike shops that couldn’t find new bikes or components for love or money at the end of 2020 now have more inventory than they can move – especially in North America, compared to the European market. And inflation hasn’t helped: Around the world in the U.S., much of Asia and Central and South America, sales of new complete bikes have been soft due to rising inflation and economic uncertainty, Ducati said.

While Shimano called its successful launch of the Twelve-speed derailleur and gravel-specific SHIMANO GRX equipped SHIMANO 105 “favorably received”, the report did not mention that the recent $760,000 11-speed Hollowtech II road crankset Whether the massive withdrawal has impacted their financial position for the quarter.

As Road.cc points out, Kingston is “a bellwether for the cycling industry as a whole,” so this financial news certainly has the entire industry’s attention.

However, before panicking it’s worth noting that 2021 and 2022 brought record-breaking profits for the company, increasing by 41 and 16 percent respectively each year, so lower profits aren’t entirely surprising. The brand also predicted lower profits during its record-breaking fiscal year 2022, so while this is never good news, it wasn’t unexpected either.

Molly writes about cycling, nutrition and training with an emphasis on women in sport. Their new middle-grade series, Shred Girls, debuted in 2019 with Rodale Kids/Random House with “Lindsay’s Joyride”. His other books include “Mud, Snow and Cyclocross,” “Saddle, Sore” and “Fuel Your Ride.” His work has been published in magazines such as Bicycling, Outside, and Nylon. She is the co-host of The Consummate Athlete Podcast.

Source: www.bicycling.com