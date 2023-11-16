Shih Tzu Price in India Today – Cryptosaurus

Shih Tzu price in India is Rs 0.000000017346 with a decrease of -1.2% within the last 24 hours. With a circulating supply of ₹1,000,000,000,000,000, the total market capitalization is ₹17,358,002. A total of ₹14,884.08 worth of Shih Tzu traded in India in the last 24 hours.

7-Day Price History of Shih Tzu in India

Today’s price of Shih Tzu is 9.1% higher than the price 7 days ago. Within the last 7 days, Shih Tzu price in India reached a high of ₹0.000000017346 on Tuesday and a low of ₹0.000000015372 on Saturday. The largest 24-hour price movement within the last 7 days was seen on Monday with a volatility of 11.1% to ₹0.000000001722.

30-day price history of SHIH to INR

With a volatility of 9.77%, the highest and lowest price of Shih Tzu fluctuated between 1.766e-8 INR on October 30, 2023 and 1.244e-8 INR on October 12, 2023, respectively.

About Shih Tzu

Shih-Tzu (SHIH) is a meme-based utility token that offers an NFT marketplace for gamers, creators, and blockchain enthusiasts. The Shih-Tzu community is a group of animal-loving artists and individuals who want to change the lives of animals. The project aims to raise funds for animal rights activities through the trading of NFTs created by the community.

You can buy Shih Tzu on various cryptocurrency exchanges such as Uniswap v2, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the price of 1 Shih Tzu in India (INR)?

The current price of 1 Shih Tzu (SHIH) is Rs 0.000000017346.

How many Shih Tzu can I buy for ₹1?

Today you can get approximately 57650094 SHIH for ₹1.

What is the highest ever price of Shih Tzu in India?

The highest price of Shih Tzu in India was ₹0.000015191121 on 11 May 2021.

What is the price trend of Shih Tzu in Indian Rupee?

Shih Tzu price in India has increased by 24.80% in last 30 days. In fact, Shih Tzu has performed well compared to the broader crypto market, which is down 14.00%.

