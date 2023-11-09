Shiberium network lull – how it affects the future of bone

Shibarium, the long-awaited layer-2 solution for the SHIB army, finally became functional on August 28, after a difficult launch plagued by technical problems that stymied the broader cryptocurrency community. The launch promises a new era of efficiency for SHIB holders, who have been eagerly waiting for this solution for over a year.

However, recent data paints a troubling picture of the current state of Shiberium, with user engagement and network activity levels falling sharply, reminiscent of its early days of operation.

Data from Shibarium Explorer reveals a significant decline in user engagement. On November 6, Shiberium recorded only 9,740 transactions, in contrast to the network’s peak on September 11, when daily transactions exceeded 202,000. This decline raises concerns about the long-term viability of the project and whether it can deliver on its promises of scalability and efficiency.

Shib Name Service (SNS) launched

It appears that the decline in the number of new addresses on the chain is closely related to the decline in daily transactions. This trend continues despite the introduction of Shiba Inu’s “Shiba Name Service” (SNS) on October 30.

SNS, a decentralized naming service, allows users to create human-readable addresses for their Shiberium wallet. While the SNS launch was intended to enhance user experience and reach, it has not been able to reverse declining user engagement on the network.

effect on bone price

Shibarium’s struggles aren’t limited to user engagement; They are also influencing the price of the native token, BONE. According to the latest data from CoinGecko, the current price of BONE is $0.734137, up 4.0% over the past 24 hours and 2.5% over the past week.

In the spot market of the token, most participants are distributing their BONE holdings, which is evident from the momentum indicators on the 24-hour chart. Selling pressure exceeds accumulation, which is worrying for the future value of the token.

Shiberium failure Many concerns were raised within the cryptocurrency community following the launch. The project’s inability to maintain initial momentum after a challenging launch is a red flag for investors and enthusiasts. The decline in user engagement even after introducing user-friendly features like SNS shows that core issues surrounding the technical infrastructure of Shiberium need to be addressed.

@Shyoshikusama Selling goods to Shibarmi and collecting their wallet.

More talk than action, ever since Shibe succeeded, everything he did failed (Shiboshis, Land, Shibarium and SNS) Fuk – Mefam (@0xMefam) 1 November 2023

The declining user base has a direct impact on the price of BONE, causing selling pressure to dominate the market. To regain its footing, Shiberium will have to resolve technical issues, improve its user experience, and regain the trust and enthusiasm of its user base.

Shibarium, which held significant promise as a Layer-2 solution for the SHIB community, is currently facing a significant test of its long-term viability. The decline in user engagement and its impact on the price of BONE indicates that the project has some challenges to overcome. Investors and enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if Shiberium can bounce back and fulfill its potential.

