Shiba Inu’s Surprising Announcement, Ethereum and Everlodge Are Trending

In crypto, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and Everledge (ELDG) are making headlines mainly because of their storylines.

Shiba Inu recently made a surprise announcement, sparking activity in her community. Meanwhile, ETH continues to rise.

Meanwhile, Everlodge is emerging as a new contender in real estate, integrating blockchain technology as it looks to reshape property investment.

Shiba Inu: What does the future hold for SHIB?

Meme-inspired crypto project Shiba Inu recently made a surprise announcement, leading to a surge in activity.

Although details are scant, the Shiba Inu development team hinted that they will be bringing a major change to the blockchain.

Shib Army, prepare for a seismic shift in the blockchain world! 🚨 Attention, Shib Sena! We all love a good surprise, and yours is just around the corner – the first step to unlocking your unique Shib identity is only 72 hours away!⏳ 🎁Plus, here’s your ticket to $5,000 SHIB… pic.twitter.com/P9XzJOBGcy – Shib (@Shibtoken) 28 October 2023

Additionally, a SHIB giveaway worth $10,000 was announced to promote the news.

Experts predict that SHIB will reach $0.00001078 by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ethereum is rising

Ethereum, the second-largest crypto by market cap, has gained traction as more users deploy dapps and take advantage of its smart contracts.

In particular, the options market for ETH is growing, with over 140,000 contracts traded a day.

Most involve active buying of monthly options, indicating a bullish trend among investors.

Experts predict that ETH will reach $2,335.71 by December 2023, highlighting general confidence in the coin’s prospects.

Everlodge: Will ELDG compete with SHIB and ETH?

Everlodge is a new blockchain-based marketplace that aims to revolutionize the real estate industry.

In Phase 6 of the ongoing presale, the number of early adopters has increased by 130%. Currently, ELDG is available for $0.023, while also providing holders with rebates and staking rewards.

The demand for ELDG is increasing in the current presale. More analysts expect the token to rise upon launch.

Everlodge will allow users to invest in prime real estate assets represented by fractionalized non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs are stored on the blockchain, providing transparent proof of ownership.

Because of this model, people no longer need to purchase an entire property to benefit from the income it generates.

Visit Everlodge

Join the Everlodge Community

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Crypto.News does not endorse any products mentioned on this page. Users should do their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Follow us on Google News

Source: crypto.news