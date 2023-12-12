Shiba Inu's massive $4 trillion purchase: Is SHIB ready to surge?

Trillions of SHIB were purchased in a single day

A massive whale emerged on Sunday when wallet tracker bot Whale Alert observed the purchase of 4 trillion SHIB tokens – approximately $40 million at press time.

🚨 🚨 4,193,953,460,450 #shib (40,823,942 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 11 December 2023

This is the largest acquisition so far for SHIB in December, given that Whale remains somewhat inactive until the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, whales seem to have opted to keep their SHIB bags instead of transferring them to another wallet, leading to rumors of a potential long-term deal. Hiding strategy.

The identity and activities of the whale are unclear but may indicate over-the-counter (OTC) trades or simply wallet manipulation. Interestingly, a month ago, CryptoPotato reported a similar transaction of 4.4 trillion SHIB by an anonymous whale, whose address was created 12 hours before the transfer took place.

SHIB hit by ripple effect

The latest whale activity is in line with the renewed interest in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which is experiencing a surge in network activity not seen since August – with a 40% increase in active addresses engaging in their initial SHIB purchases.

However, SHIB had a sour start to the week as its price dropped by 8% – a decline that is in line with the significant market correction reported this Monday. Most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap are in the red.

Despite the decline, SHIB has been recording notable double-digit gains for two consecutive weeks. Shibarium, SHIB’s scaling solution, is believed to be the main factor behind SHIB’s price rally, as the network recently surpassed 80 million processed transactions.

There are 90,000 addresses that collectively hold over 0.000016 trillion SHIB at $422, while the number of wallet addresses has also increased to 1.3 million. While SHIB and Shibarium have reached notable milestones in terms of price and network activity, only 23% of SHIB holders are currently in profit, and 62% are experiencing losses.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com