Shiba Inu Up 12% Overnight – What's Next?

Those who are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies are turning their attention to the potential in the market as the holiday season approaches. As a remarkable option for seasonal gains, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a unique combination of appeal, volatility, and potential returns.

Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shitoshi Kusama, recently provided information about meme coin efforts as developments in the cryptocurrency field continue.

Kusama reveals the talent of the Shiba Inu community

Kusama, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency space, provided some fresh perspective on the remarkable efforts made by the Shiba Inu community to improve the complex economics of the token through a fascinating series of social media posts.

The thriving and dynamic community supporting SHIB has shown an unwavering dedication to increasing the overall value and utility of the Shiba Inu token.

Through her post, Kusama revealed a patchwork of projects aimed at strengthening the Shiba Inu ecosystem, from creative staking technologies to decentralized apps (dApps).

The focus on community involvement in tokenomics development demonstrated the shared goal of establishing Shiba Inu as a strong and long-term digital asset.

SHIB increased by 12.5% ​​in the last 24 hours. Source: Coingeco

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, up a staggering 13% over the past 24 hours, and up 9% over the past seven days, data from Coinageco shows.

The announcement by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community to burn billions of tokens in the near future clearly had a good effect on the price of the meme coin today. Kusama’s emphasis on this action marks a significant shift for SHIB from meme-focused beginnings to a global standard in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.0000108005 area. Chart: tradingview.com

Interest in SHIB is increasing due to the upcoming token burn, which may increase the community’s dedication to guiding SHIB’s development and increase its perceived value.

The administrator of the Shiba Inu Discord channel, who goes by the handle DaVinci, took to Telegram’s “Shiberium Tech” channel to make an important statement to the Shiba Inu community.

He also gave some context to the SHIB military’s expectation that 25 billion SHIB would be burned on Shibarium earlier this week.

SHIB circulating supply in green. Source: Shiburn

He said that SHIB burnouts could happen at any time and that the SHIB crew was working hard on their planning. Since “everything has to be done right,” he advised people to “take it easy.”

SHIB Burns Surge

Three unique addresses are used to calculate the burn: tokens transferred to the genesis address, which reduces the supply, and two dead wallets that have no accessible keys.

At the time of writing, the SHIB burn rate has increased significantly by 10.07% over the past 24 hours, burning 1.18 million coins.

Source: Shiburn

SHIB developers transferred an incredible 8 billion SHIB to a dead-end blockchain address earlier this month. Regarding the current SHIB burning, only 1,184,166 SHIBs were destroyed in the last day.

Meanwhile, according to recent research from Crypto Dip, SHIB has topped the list of meme coins with the highest level of social activity.

The information, which comes from reliable social intelligence site Lunar Crush, highlights how influential Shiba Inu is compared to other famous meme-based cryptocurrencies like DOGE, FLOKI, and PEPE.

Featured Image Form Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com