Shiba Inu Unveils Sheboshes, a New Collection of 10,000 NFTs

Shiba Inu recently announced the next addition to its ecosystem: Sheboshes, a collection of 10,000 NFTs running on the Ethereum network.

With unique features, NFTs have already gained popularity on Rarible and OpenSea. NFTs are currently offered for 0.1651 ETH with a 24-hour trading volume of 7.3186 ETH.

The NFT collection adds a layer of novelty and depth to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Sheboshes brings an exciting and refreshing experience to enthusiasts and collectors by taking the community to a new level.

The Shiba Inu community has been eagerly awaiting Shiboshis ever since Shitoshi Kusama teased them. Although the NFT collection has not officially launched yet, Sheba supporters are already generating buzz about it.

Sheeba’s marketing lead, Lucy, has been tracking Sheboshis’ timeline on X/Twitter. Lead first mentioned the collection at the eth conference in August 2023. Although the collection was hinted at in August, the Shiba Inu team has been working on it since February.

Given the instant popularity of NFTs, their partnership is set to reshape the Sheba community. However, this growing popularity is not free from unethical parties. Therefore, Shiba Inu warns customers to be cautious and only trust trusted sources.

The network has created an official X account named @sheboshis where all the official news related to the project will be shared. Thus, users should follow the account to get every relevant update.

As far as SHIB is concerned, the coin is currently trading at $0.000009789, up by 3.16% in the last 24 hours. The meme token has gained 5.58% in value over the last 7 days and is ranked 17th by market cap.

Seeing how SHIB surged by 3.16% just from the announcement of the NFT collection, its launch is expected to lead to even better growth in the coin’s market.

Source: www.cryptonewsz.com