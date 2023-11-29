Shiba Inu unveils fourth edition of Shiba magazine bitcoinist.com

The Shiba Inu team has recently unveiled the release of the highly anticipated fourth edition of their magazine – The SHIB Magazine. The fourth edition of the magazine appears to be bigger and better.

Shiba Inu 4th Edition Magazine Bigger and Better

The fourth edition of Shiba Inu’s SHIB magazine is packed with exciting features and insightful information that makes it bigger and better than other previous editions. SHIB Magazine was initially released to keep the community informed about the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, but has continued to evolve.

For the fourth edition of SHIB magazine, the team will be giving away more free NFT covers, unlike the previous edition, which gave away 5,000 NFTs. The magazine is offering winners the chance to own a piece of Shiba Inu history through 7,000 NFT covers.

This was clearly a thoughtful move as it only took the community 5 hours to generate 5,000 NFT covers for the previous edition. This prompted an increase of 7,000 for the recent release.

The magazine read:

Last week, you guys went crazy and created 5000 NFTs in less than 5 hours. For those who missed it, don’t forget to subscribe to be the first to know about the next edition. This week, we’re going bigger and broader. There will be 7000 NFT covers available to get, so don’t miss out.

As for the distribution of NFT covers, the team will still follow its usual first-come, first-served policy. In the meantime, the process for making a claim remains the same.

In addition, the fourth edition magazine offers other interesting features. Another interesting feature is the full integration of CoinMerge with Shiberium, the Shiba Inu layer 2 scaling solution.

With this connection, decentralized exchange (DEX) CoinMerge will be able to provide a full range of services on Shibarium. These include lending, trading, as well as betting.

Keep an Eye on Cryptocurrency Trends in the Upcoming Bull Run

The magazine also includes details that will help the Shiba Inu community in the upcoming boom, which is believed to occur in 2024. The team has told 5 important things to prepare for 2024.

According to the team, the first thing to look at is real-world assets (RWA) tokenization. This is because the integration of blockchain technology with traditional finance is occurring rapidly, with the tokenization of real-world assets taking the lead.

The second thing to look into is gaming on blockchain, as gaming and blockchain technology make an impressive match. Integration of NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanism presents better gaming experience for players

Next on the list is SocialFi – Social Media x DeFi. SocialFi aims to transform interactions and transactions within the social ecosystem. Meanwhile, the last things to focus on include Layer 2 solutions and AI and crypto integration to increase scalability and efficiency.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000083 on 1D charts. Source: tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, charts by tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com