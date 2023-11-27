Shiba Inu team member lists reasons to remain confident despite falling prices

A key member of the Shiba Inu team recently revealed several important factors that investors should consider when relying on cryptocurrencies during price declines.

On Sunday, November 26, Shiba Inu team member and marketing specialist Lucy reached out on X (formerly Twitter). share An enlightening message for the cryptocurrency community. The team member has given five important signs to trust the token despite the price decline.

Naturally, the bear market had a devastating impact on the values ​​of cryptocurrency assets like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Due to this, many investors lose confidence in many tokens to avoid huge losses.

As a result, Lucy decided to share her optimism on the issue and help strengthen investor confidence in cryptocurrencies like SHIB.

According to him, the first sign to consider when trusting a token is the presence of a clear vision. He said that, to assess whether a cryptocurrency has the potential to prosper over the long term, investors should take into account its long-term objectives.

Following the list, Lucy highlighted that the next indicator to consider is community engagement on a particular crypto asset. This is because a good and strong community engagement acts as a support system for a token during recessionary periods.

The Shiba Inu team member also described active growth as an important sign to pay attention to. Therefore, she urges investors to have confidence in a token that is engaged in active development.

He suggested that investors should find out if the developer of the token is active in any existing projects. This is because active development increases the utility of the token, which encourages wider acceptance.

Real-world use cases and fundamentals build confidence

Luce also stressed the importance of trusting a crypto asset with real-world cases. He further suggested that individuals should consider adopting and partnering the token, as this promotes institutional interest in the token.

Meanwhile, the final signal for consideration by the Shiba Inu marketing expert highlights strong fundamentals. According to him, investors should evaluate a crypto asset before trusting it based on its fundamentals, its technology, its use cases, and its team.

Considering these five factors, the Shiba Inu team member pointed out some tokens worth paying attention to in his X post, such as SHIB, BONE, and LEASH, as they present these five signals listed.

Although Luce claimed that she mentioned these tokens because she supports them, her comments still apply to all cryptocurrencies that offer these important signals.

