Shiba Inu team member gives explanation about SHIB BURN as Shibarium grows

A key member of the Shiba Inu team has come forward to shed light on the proper processes involved in burning SHIB tokens.

Revelation of the Shiba Inu Burn Process

In a brief X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, popular Shiba Inu marketer Lucy provided a detailed guideline on how SHIB users and investors should burn their SHIB tokens.

Luce said that before sending SHIB tokens to a dead wallet, users must first bring SHIB tokens back to the Ethereum network.

“To ensure proper processing, if you are part of the Shibarium project and want to burn Shib, please make sure to get your Shib back on the Ethereum network and then send it to the dead wallet,” Luce said.

He emphasized the importance of this initial step, saying that bridging the SHIB token on Ethereum before burning it on Shiberium allows the original SHIB to be locked into the bridge contract, while a minted version of the SHIB token is burned on Shiberium. Is sent. ,

“When you initially bridge your SHIB to Shibarium, the original SHIB tokens are locked into the bridge contract while a version of the token is minted on Shibarium. “This means that when you decide to burn your SHIB on Shibarium, you are actually burning the minted version, while the original tokens remain locked in the bridge contract,” Luce explained.

Currently, the Shib burn rate is increasing as the Shiberium Layer 2 network grows. According to Shiburn, the Shiburn rate has increased by 193.46% in the last 24 hours and is continuously increasing. Approximately 56,436,887 SHIB tokens have also been burned at the time of writing.

Shiberium surged 493% in transactions

Shibarium, the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain network for Shiba Inu, has recently experienced a surprising increase in transactions.

The Shibarium network recorded a 493% increase in transactions at some point on October 26. a major shib

“Shiberium daily transactions are increasing! This is just the beginning,” said Kuro Shiarmi JPN.

Currently, the total number of transactions on the Shiberium network is approximately 3,665,371 and active wallet addresses on the Layer 2 network are over 1,2656,600. Daily transactions on Shibarium have also reached around 13,550.

Members of the Shib community are currently celebrating recent milestones achieved by Shibarium that highlight the strength of the growing network and its widespread adoption.

