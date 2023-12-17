Shiba Inu team member answers questions about when the massive $1.2 million SHIB will burn. bitcoinist.com

A member of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team has come forward to provide an update to the community after the ‘failed promise’. This comes as the team has come under criticism for failing to execute certain transactions that could have been positive for the price of SHIB.

Shiba Inu Team Addresses Burns Delay

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, DeGarch shared an update on SHIB Burns from the Shibarium development team. The post contained a screenshot of a Telegram message from DaVinci, highlighting the fact that the burn did not occur as scheduled. He further mentioned that there is no definite time as to when these burning incidents will occur.

However, many people in the Shiba Inu community seemed unhappy with the update. An X user pointed out poor communication from the team. He said the team’s aim was to inform the community about the delay as soon as they learned the burning was no longer going to happen.

In response, DeGarch suggested that the laggard violation, which occurred on December 14, may have been the cause of the delay. He jumped to the defense of the development team as he said he was sure the team was reviewing the implications of that breach as there was a possibility it could have impacted the execution of Burn.

SHIB Price $0.0000101 | Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

back story

The Shibarium team announced through an article in SHIB Magazine that it was going to burn several manuals. It noted that an incident had already occurred, leading to the burning of $70,000 worth of SHIB. The next one was scheduled to take place on 14, 15 and 16 December. However, they have not gone according to plan.

The development team also announced that the burning mechanism will be updated as part of the upcoming hard fork on the network. As part of this upgrade the burning mechanism will first be managed manually before switching to an automated system in January.

This explains why there was a delay in the first place, as the team has to complete these burns with SHIB manually sent from the deployer wallet to the deceased. At the time of writing, no transactions to this effect have occurred based on data obtained from Etherscan.

Meanwhile, the community is probably feeling neglected as they have contributed in no small part to the tokens being burned. As part of its roadmap, Shibarium had committed to burning Shiba Inu from the transaction fees earned. This has led the community to consciously use the layer-2 network so that the number of tokens burned can increase rapidly.

Featured image from The News Crypto, chart from Tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com