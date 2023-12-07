Shiba Inu (SHIB) is breaking a huge milestone: What does it mean?

TL;DR

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rise: An increase of 20% was seen in the past week, likely due to the overall bullish trend in the crypto market. Shibarium Milestones: Achieved significant progress with over 50 million transactions, enhancing SHIB’s performance by improving speeds and reducing fees. Positive outlook for SHIB: Indicators suggest the potential for further growth, supported by successful on-chain metrics and an aggressive burning mechanism reducing the supply of SHIB.

Shiberium’s latest achievement

The popular memecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – is one of the many crypto assets that have been on the rise recently. Its price has climbed nearly 20% in the last seven days (according to data from CoinGecko), with several factors likely behind this rally.

One element could be a green wave across the entire cryptocurrency sector. Recall that Bitcoin (BTC) reached a 19-month peak of $44,000, while the second largest by market capitalization – Ether (ETH) – briefly surpassed the $2,300 mark.

Another reason could be the further advancement of layer-2 blockchain solution Shiberium. The network, which officially saw the light of day in August, has achieved several important milestones over the past few months.

Recently, total transactions on Shibarium exceeded 50 million. This came after six consecutive days when daily transactions were in the lakhs.

The L2 scaling solution aims to lift Shiba Inu above its competitors in the memecoin space by improving speeds and reducing fees. Those who are interested to know more about the specifications and objectives of this feature can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Is SHIB Poised for Additional Uptrend?

The price of Shiba Inu has surged nearly 50% in the past six months, with some on-chain metrics indicating a further rally. According to data from CryptoQuant, SHIB exchange netflows have moved into negative territory during most of the past week, meaning outflows have outweighed inflows. This move can be seen as a bullish factor as it removes immediate selling pressure.

The successful implementation of Shiba Inu’s burning mechanism could also increase the SHIB price. The burn rate has increased by more than 800% in the last 24 hours and by a staggering 1,500,000% on December 5.

The purpose of the program is to reduce the circulating supply of Shiba Inu and potentially make the property more rare and valuable over time. Over 41% of the total supply of tokens has already been sent to an address that no one could reach.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com