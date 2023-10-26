Shiba Inu (SHIB) inks major partnership with Robinhood: details

TL;DR

Robinhood has launched cryptocurrency services in Nevada, covering major digital assets including Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Despite Robinhood’s significant SHIB holdings of approximately $250 million, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices retreated slightly following the announcement.

The future valuation of SHIB may be influenced by the mass adoption and development of Shiberium with the goal of faster, cheaper transactions.

US-based financial services company – Robinhood – announced that it has expanded its cryptocurrency services to the state of Nevada.

The unit enables buying, selling and real-time market data for 15 digital assets, including the largest assets by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Interestingly, popular memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are also part of the list.

Despite the revelations, DOGE and SHIB showed little or no reaction. In fact, both tokens have retreated slightly in the last 24 hours after recording substantial gains on October 24.

Robinhood embraced Shiba Inu in April last year, leading to a 35% increase in the asset’s price. The company was also highlighted as one of the largest holders of the self-proclaimed Dogecoin-killer.

The most recent data shows that Robinhood holds approximately 35 trillion tokens, which is equivalent to more than $250 million (calculated at current rates).

The future valuation of SHIB has been an interesting topic, with many analysts arguing about it. Some have argued that there could be a potential upside once there is mass adoption and additional development of Shibarium.

The latter is a layer-2 blockchain solution that aims to lift Shiba Inu above its competitors by reducing transaction costs and improving speeds. More information about it and its specifications can be found in the video below:

