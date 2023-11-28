Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Increases 20,000%: What Does This Mean for Price?

TL;DR

SHIB burn rate increasing again

The popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – has once again removed a substantial amount of tokens from its circulating supply. According to the latest data, the burn rate has increased by almost 20,000% in the last 24 hours, resulting in over $260 million of assets being moved to addresses that no one can access.

It is noteworthy that this has become a record in the last two months. The second best day was October 28, when over 250 million SHIB were burned.

Shiba Inu has a whopping supply of $999 trillion in assets, approximately 41% of which has already been removed from circulation. The burning program adopted by the Memecoin project aims to make the coin more rare and potentially more valuable over time.

Despite the impressive rate rise in the last 24 hours, SHIB has failed to register any significant gains. Its price has consolidated on yesterday’s figure and declined by 5% on a weekly basis.

Could the shibarium play a role?

Some experts and analysts have suggested that further progress on Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – could also influence SHIB price growth.

The network officially went live in August and has passed several milestones since then. As cryptopotato Recently reported, total transactions crossed the 4 million mark, while the total number of blocks is moving towards 2 million.

Those who are interested to know about the purposes and specifications of Shiberium can take a look at our dedicated video below:

