Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE, Leash Wallet holders should pay attention – Cryptosaurus

Holders of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH) and Shiboshi should take important precautions that will protect their crypto holdings while navigating the internet.

Sheeba Army Scam Alert, or susbariumThere is one.

🚨Shibbarmi Warning:🚨@X With more fake sites and NFTs requesting you to connect your crypto wallet and redeem $, always check the URL and please do not connect your crypto wallet to the sites before doing your due diligence. If you have any doubt please contact us first… pic.twitter.com/PjlcG1ThJv – Shibarami Scam Alert (@susbarium) 22 November 2023

Shiba Inu marked two of these fake sites; In one of them, the scammer sent a purported BONE voucher, which contained a fake Shiberium NFT voucher that could be redeemed for $100,000 USDC. There is no doubt that this offering is a scam, and one way to tell is that it appears too good to be true.

In light of this, crypto holders are advised to always check the URL of such sites while being aware of the URL of the legitimate website and what it looks like. They should never link their crypto wallet to sites without doing due diligence first. They should also be wary of “too good to be true” online offers and only click on links from official sources.

It should be kept in mind that these schemes target gullible crypto users with the intent of stealing their assets.

As reported, Susbarium issued an alert earlier in the week about scammers copying the SHIB magazine page and requesting suspected users to link their wallets to create fake NFTs with the intent of stealing their assets. did. Did.

Thus, Shiba Inu holders are urged to exercise caution as bad actors are always devising new ways to perpetuate scams.

earlier this week, third issue SHIB magazine was released, featuring Naples’ Shib-themed Italian fast-food restaurant Veli on its cover. As a gift to the Shiba Inu community, 5,000 unique NFTs of the magazine cover were released.

