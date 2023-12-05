Shiba Inu set to usher in a new era for Shibarium Burns

Popular blockchain project Shiba Inu has unveiled a new era of token burn for its Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain solution, Shibarium.

Shiba Inu unveils latest combustion mechanism

On Monday, December 4, Shiba Inu announced a new set of burning techniques to increase the value of ecosystem tokens. According to the announcement, the team described the new mechanism as a “transformational” step that is critical to the economic model of the network.

The purpose of this technique is to deliberately reduce the token supply in order to increase the value of SHIB and its ecosystem. The announcement read:

Shiberium is introducing a transformative token burning mechanism, which is critical to the economic model of the network. This mechanism is designed to strategically reduce the token supply, potentially increasing the value of the token and benefiting its ecosystem.

The burn mechanism is divided into two distinct stages. These include manual steps and automatic transition steps.

The manual phase will see the token burn managed by the official deployer wallet. This makes it possible to closely inspect and adjust to ensure alignment with the stability and health of the network.

Several changes will be made during the automated transition phase to improve dependability and efficiency. According to the Shiba Inu team, the previous mechanism will be transitioned to an automated system.

The burn process for this phase will work according to predetermined guidelines, making it more transparent and efficient. However, this automated aspect is expected to start rolling out in January next year.

So far, the first token burn conducted by the Shiba Inu team burned approximately 8.2 billion SHIB tokens, worth approximately $76,000. The team will continue to manually burn tokens using their deployer wallet to reflect user engagement on Shibarium.

According to the official blog post, Shiba Inu’s latest Shibarium burn mechanism marks a “major milestone” for the development of the network. Shiberium is setting a standard in blockchain token economics by coordinating token burning with network usage and continuously improving the process through updates.

Shiberium’s transactions increase significantly

Recently, Shibarium has seen a surge in transactions and a sharp increase of up to 1,000% in gas fees. Due to this, token burning has increased rapidly. This is because more tokens are lost as network usage increases.

The Shibarium has purposefully evolved to exceed its best performance since its opening in early August. Several weeks ago, there were only a few thousand transactions each day, but today, there are an average of 7 million transactions.

According to data from Shiberium Explorer, this number currently stands at 7.82 million. The total number of transactions has also increased recently, totaling 36,730,230 at the time of writing.

Featured image by iStock, Chart by Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com