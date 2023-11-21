Shiba Inu sees massive 48,000% increase in SHIB burn rate, what’s next?

The Shiba Inu community has again stepped up their SHIB burning efforts, leading to a massive increase in burning rates. Despite the decline in SHIB prices over the past seven days, Shiba Inu’s burn rate has recorded an increase of approximately 48,000%.

The SHIB community is determined to cut the circulating supply of Shiba Inu, a feat that many believe will positively impact the price of the token.

SHIB community steps up token burn efforts after minor dip

According to data from Shiba Inu burn tracker, Shiburn, the SHIB burn rate has increased by 47,908% in the last 24 hours. On November 21, the SHIB ecosystem removed 28.129 million SHIB tokens from circulation and placed them in dead wallets. Over the past seven days, the SHIB burn rate has increased 26.29%, Over 290 million tokens were taken out of circulation.

According to Shiburn data, the most notable burn transaction was 28.15 million SHIB tokens transferred by an unknown address. The large number of SHIB tokens burned by anonymous wallets attracted the attention of SHIB enthusiasts. Information on the SHIB burn tracking website shows that the burn transaction occurred 15 hours ago.

In all, the SHIB community has removed 410.66 trillion tokens from the initial SHIB token supply. At the time of writing, there are approximately 589.34 trillion coins left as total Shiba Inu token supply. Furthermore, the circulating supply of Shiba Inu is ~580.4 million tokens.

The Shiba Inu community has been working for a long time to mint and reduce the massive supply of meme coins. Shiba Inu token burns are often sporadic, and some days may see more token burns than others. Today’s massive increase follows the 98.79% drop in SHIB burn rate seen on November 20.

According to Shiburn’s 20th November report, only 983,884 Shiba Inu tokens were burned in three transactions. The highest burn transaction was that of 42,850 SHIB tokens. This figure marks a significant decline compared to what was seen in the past.

Shiba Inu Price Outlook

While members of the Shiba Inu community believe that the token burn spree will have a positive impact on the price of SHIB, the meme coin is following an opposite trajectory. Its price has declined over the past week, with a seven-day decline of more than 1%. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000008345 with a 4% 24-hour decline.

SHIB candles over the past week are below the middle band of the Donchian Channel (DC), indicating a potential downside for the asset. If it drops to the lower band, bears can take full control of its price action and facilitate further declines.

But the good news is that SHIB still has about 20% of last month’s gains. This could mean that a rebound is expected as the market is seeing some bullish activity.

