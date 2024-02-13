Shiba Inu sees 2,500% increase in whale activity, SHIB price about to skyrocket?

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is buzzing with new excitement as whale activities increase and daily transactions reach new levels. Amidst the stability in SHIB’s price over the past few years, these developments could push the cryptocurrency’s value to new highs.

Shiba Inu whale activity is increasing

The popular doggie-themed cryptocurrency SHIB has recently experienced a massive increase in whale inflows. According to data released by crypto market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu experienced a 2,595% increase in large holder inflows.

The cryptocurrency saw a significant surge between Wednesday, February 7 and Friday, February 9, resulting in an impressive increase from 275.2 billion SHIB to 2.31 trillion SHIB.

Additionally, around Thursday, February 8 and February 9, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency saw another surge as inflows from large holders increased from 1.4 trillion SHIB to 2.31 trillion SHIB.

These large gains marked a notable shift in investor sentiment regarding SHIB, which effectively caught the attention of the broader cryptocurrency market. Recently, there has been a marked increase in whale activity within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This has prompted market watchers and investors to keep a close eye on the token to gain insight into the factors driving these significant whale activities.

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead and influencer Lucy also predicts an uptrend for the company. According to his post on X (formerly Twitter), Shiba Inu could be one of the major altcoins to take advantage of the 2024 bull run.

He noted that when the bull phase begins and capital pours into major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and other major altcoins, the momentum will likely extend to Shibarium, potentially triggering a price rise for SHIB.

SHIB sets course for potential price hike

In addition to the increase in whale activities, SHIB has experienced a significant increase in daily transactions and new active users. Data from ShiberiumScan shows that daily transactions have increased from 526,090 on February 9 to 2.04 million on February 11. At the time of writing, there has been a slight decline in daily transactions, which stands at 1.88 million.

Buying by large investors and increase in daily transactions could indicate a possible rise in the price of Shiba Inu soon. Typically, an increase in transaction volume signals increased investor interest and adoption of cryptocurrencies, further contributing to increased demand and potentially influencing market sentiment.

According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB is currently priced at $0.0000095, marking an impressive gain of 2.76% over the last 24 hours. The crypto had previously struggled to maintain the momentum of the bullish trend in the crypto market.

However, with recent positive developments boosting market sentiment, Shiba Inu could be set to experience a bullish upside if it can break key ranges and price resistance.

