Shiba Inu reverses December decline – better days ahead for investors?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has maintained an impressive bullish streak over the past week, indicating a significant increase in its value. With seven out of the last eight days showing positive growth, the meme coin has not only managed to recapture the significant low of $0.0000076 recorded in December last year, but also avoided several notable hurdles during its climb up. has suffered.

In its journey through September, SHIB faced resistance from the established resistance zone and daily bearish order blocks located above $0.00000755.

However, the October rally saw a significant reversal as the barrier turned into support, allowing the coin to surge beyond December lows. According to CoinGecko, the current SHIB price was $0.0000078, a 2.5% decline over the past 24 hours. Prompts but is still displaying. A massive increase of 14% in the last seven days.

Price analysis reveals liquidation levels and potential pullbacks

Recent price analysis reports have highlighted substantial liquidation levels within the cryptocurrency market, drawing attention to the key range of $0.0000077 as an upper bound for liquidations. Additionally, the analysis revealed that moderate liquidation levels are concentrated within the range of $0.0000078 to $0.0000079.

These findings indicate that traders and investors should keep a close eye on these price levels, as they serve as important points of interest, potentially indicating significant changes in market sentiment and trading activity. Are.

The data shows that these specific price points are currently important reference points in assessing the cryptocurrency’s price dynamics and potential market reactions.

This information suggests the possibility of an extended pullback, potentially leading to a search for liquidity that could take SHIB to the $0.0000077 mark.

Source: Highblock

The moderate liquidation level at $0.0000083 is a significant chart hurdle for SHIB, which could potentially pose a tough challenge to any further price upside. This has historically served as a strong resistance point, and breaking it could be a key factor in SHIB’s future price performance.

Bitcoin’s bullish momentum has the potential to be a key factor in helping SHIB overcome the current price hurdle, especially if Bitcoin surpasses the $35,000 mark. Bitcoin’s significant influence on the broader cryptocurrency market means that a strong Bitcoin rally could encourage more interest and investment in SHIB, potentially enabling it to exceed the $0.0000083 level. This highlights the interdependence of different cryptocurrencies and the impact of Bitcoin’s performance on its peers.

SHIB Seven Day Price Performance. Source: Coingeco

SHIB’s increasing investor interest

Interestingly, according to data provided by IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu has seen an increase in the total number of addresses, currently reaching a new high of 3.63 million.

SHIB market capitalization reached $4.626 billion today. Chart: tradingview.com

This substantial increase in the number of addresses indicates growing interest in SHIB among investors and traders. Additionally, data from IntoTheBlock also highlights an increase in Shiba Inu profitability, indicating that positive price action has contributed to a favorable investment scenario for the meme coin.

Despite the challenges posed by key resistance levels and potential downside, Shiba Inu’s recent price movements suggest a resilient and increasingly promising outlook.

As Shiba Inu reversed its December downtrend, investors are keenly watching for signs of a potential uptrend. The resilience of the cryptocurrency market and the enthusiasm of the Shiba Inu community highlight the possibility of brighter days ahead.

