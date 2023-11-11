Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Machine Learning Algorithm Reveals December Target

The crypto market has experienced somewhat of a resurgence in recent times. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the altcoins that many have their eyes on during this period. And if the predictions of this machine learning algorithm hold true, it appears that these SHIB holders are well positioned to become more profitable in the times to come.

Estimated price of SHIB till December

According to data from the price prediction algorithm on crypto analytics platform Coincodex, the price of SHIB is projected to reach $0.000009534 by December 11. Such price action would represent an increase of approximately 10% from its current price.

Meanwhile, sentiment towards the token remains bullish, suggesting that many expect the token to rise further despite the impressive gains already recorded.

With such bullish sentiment, Coincodex’s prediction seems more attainable as the ecosystem could see more whales and retail investors jumping into the token. If this happens, it could further increase buying pressure, a key metric to determine if SHIB can continue to ride on this momentum to achieve Coincodex’s prediction by December.

In line with the bullish sentiment, Coincodex noted that 24 technical analysis indicators are giving bullish signals, with only 4 indicators giving bearish signals. Based on its forecast, the platform estimates that this is a good time to buy the meme coin despite the impressive gains already recorded.

Another important metric that Coincodex highlighted was the fact that the RSI value of Shiba Inu is currently around 63.05, which shows that the token is neither oversold nor overbought. Regarding the right time to buy the token, investors can take cues from Coincodex’s five-day forecast as the platform expects a correction around $0.000008008.

Aligning Basics for Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to record interesting developments which suggests that the fundamentals are growing just as bullish as the charts and technical analysis. Recently, SHIB non-custodial wallet was launched to promote the ecosystem vision of decentralized state and enhance the crypto experience of Shibizense.

Interestingly, the wallet is equipped with some special features that remove the apprehensions of using a non-custodial wallet. One of them is a feature that allows users to recover their tokens even if they forget their seed phrase. The wallet also integrated Web3Auth to make the user onboarding experience seamless and straightforward.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at around $0.000009465, up more than 14% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

SHIB crossed $0.0000092. Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Times Tabloid, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com