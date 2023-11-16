Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Analyst Forecasts 2x by Mid-December

Popular cryptocurrency market analyst Captain Fabik recently shed more light on predictions The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) further revealed where the cryptocurrency should be by mid-December.

Crypto Analyst Optimism on Shiba Inu

The crypto analyst took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his projections on the price movement of Shiba Inu. According to analyst posts and token charts, SHIB has crossed a trendline near the $0.00000839 price level.

Due to this data, the analyst believes the crypto asset is undergoing a significant retest. Captain further explained that if the retest is prosperous, the token could rise up to 2X by mid-December.

SHIB has broken out of a key trendline and is currently undergoing a retest. If the retest is successful, we could see a bullish rally of up to 2x by mid-December.

Additionally, the analyst highlighted that a 2X price increase could take the token to $0.00001678. However, a closer look at the charts on X-Post shows how difficult it will be for this retest to succeed.

So far, the Shiba Inu price has crossed the $0.000016 threshold only once since May 2022. This was during a brief surge that occurred in August 2022.

Also, the crypto asset price growth has not been as impressive as other altcoins. Shiba Inu’s year-to-date (YTD) price growth has increased by 4.97%.

However, SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000086, up 22% in the last 24 hours, suggesting a more optimistic outlook. It has a market capitalization of approximately $5.2 billion, with a trading volume of $162 million in the last 24 hours.

The crypto market analyst’s predictions were bolstered by the patience of the Shiba Inu, which has enabled it to regain its brilliance despite many obstacles. His predictions seem to have boosted confidence in the Shiba Inu community.

Algorithmic forecast of crypto price by December

Captain Fabic shared another of his predictions for the price of Shiba Inu by December. Recently, crypto analytics firm Coincodex’s price algorithm prediction has also predicted a bullish outlook for the token by December.

According to the forecast, the price of Shiba Inu will reach $0.0000095 by December 11, which indicates a 10% increase from its price at the time of the prediction. Given the potential for additional whales and regular investors to join the token market, this prediction is more likely to come true.

The projections also highlight around 4 technical analysis indicators that suggest a bearish stance, while around 24 show optimistic signals. Additionally, as predicted, the token’s current RSI value of 63.05 is neither overbought nor oversold.

