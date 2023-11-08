Shiba Inu price eyes key resistance, set for November surge

As November begins, Shiba Inu price action hangs in the balance, with technical analysis revealing a battleground of resistance and support levels that could determine the direction of the meme coin in the coming weeks. However, bullish indicators are currently strong and may indicate a continuation of the rally in the short term.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Weekly Chart

The SHIB/USD weekly chart shows a dynamic struggle between bullish and bearish forces. A quadruple bottom pattern evident at support levels labeled 1, 2, 3, and 4 indicates a sustained bounce within the two-week time frame. This pattern symbolizes a firm defense by the bulls, providing a signal that indicates a solid base in the range of $0.000006 to $0.000007.

Conversely, the descending triangle pattern poses a bearish threat. The flat support line at $0.00000715 and the sloping blue trend line connecting lower highs represent a narrow zone for bulls, indicating a possible reduction in buying momentum. The volume profile supports this, with a notable decline touching the descending trend line.

After rising above the 20-week EMA (red line), SHIB is facing the 0.00000878 Fib level at $0.236. Overcoming this resistance is crucial for SHIB to claim bullish dominance and attempt to break the descending trend line just above $0.00000900. A successful breach could lead to a price target of the 50-week EMA at $0.0000985 followed by the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $0.00001051, a move that would signal a substantial reversal from the downtrend prevalent in the long-term price charts.

Specifically, the EMAs on the weekly chart still indicate bearish sentiment, with the longer-term moving average located above the shorter-term moving average, indicating a continued bearish trend. However, the recent price rise could indicate an early sign of a change in momentum if it is sustained.

daily chart insights

The daily chart offers a more detailed view of SHIB’s recent price action. The 20-day EMA has crossed above the 50 and 100-day EMAs, which is a bullish signal that further gains can be expected. The daily RSI is also on an uptrend, which aligns with the current bullish narrative, suggesting there is scope for further upside in November.

However, the recent rejection at the 0.382 Fibonacci level ($0.00000844) and the drop below the 200-day EMA ($0.00000836) at the beginning of the week has brought caution to the bullish case. The 200-day EMA, an important long-term indicator of momentum, has historically served as a decisive pivot point for SHIB.

Price fluctuations around this line and subsequent tests of the descending trend line underline its importance. A breach above the 200-day EMA could signal the beginning of a rally, potentially pushing SHIB towards the overhead resistance generated by the descending trend line by an estimated 13%.

Currently, SHIB is trading slightly below the 200-EMA. Notably, SHIB attacked the trend line of the ascending triangle (blue line) pattern every time it crossed the 200-day EMA in the weekly charts. It is also noteworthy that this always happens within a week.

Thus, the 200-day EMA appears to be the most important resistance in the short term. If Shiba Inu breaks above the indicator, the price could rise about 13% to the blue trend line of the ascending triangle pattern.

After this, Shiba Inu price could make its ninth attempt to break out of the giant triangle pattern in the last 15 months. This will be another make-or-break moment for SHIB, either massive bullish momentum unfolds or Shiba Inu price may fall again towards the neckline of the descending triangle of $0.00000715.

Featured image from Crypto.com, chart from Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com