Shiba Inu price enters most significant week in 1.5 years, here's why

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is entering a week that has the potential to be the most important week in 1.5 years. As noted in previous analyses, SHIB has shown conflicting patterns in the weekly charts: a bullish quadruple bottom and a descending triangle.

This week, the situation may be resolved and bullish chart patterns may be validated. At press time, SHIB traded at $0.00000933. Thus, the price of Shiba Inu broke above the descending trend line of the triangle pattern.

Why SHIB is entering its most important week in 1.5 years

A quadruple bottom pattern has formed over an extended period of 1.5 years, with the price touching the support zone between $0.00000715 and $0.000006 four times, creating an ultra-strong base. Over the past 18 months, this suggested a strong level of support, as SHIB has consistently bounced at this price point, indicating a reluctance to move lower.

Related Reading: Shiba Inu Ripple: Massive $300 Billion Transfer Sends Crypto Community Into Speculation

A descending triangle featuring a flat lower-bound support level at $0.00000715 and a downward-sloping upper-bound resistance trend line has acted as strong resistance. The price has been rejected at the resistance line a total of 10 times over the past year. As the price is pushed above this trendline, a weekly close above this line could signal the beginning of a bullish reversal.

Furthermore, the 50-week exponential moving average (EMA – orange line) also played an important role. On the occasions when SHIB was able to break above the triangle’s descending trend line (on the lower time frame), it never managed to close the week above this indicator.

This week, SHIB bulls have a new opportunity. While SHIB is already trading above the descending trend line of the triangle, the price still has to close above the 50-week EMA at $0.00000973 next Sunday. If it succeeds, it would signal an unprecedented extreme bullishness.

Finally, a breakout above the psychologically important level of $0.00001 could be the last hurdle for a strong advance. A breakout of this nature could trigger a change in market sentiment, which is likely to trigger a significant price increase.

Notably, no unusual increase in volume has yet been observed, which would normally accompany a breakout, which suggests caution. However, the weekly RSI is at 57.36, indicating that the asset is neither overbought nor oversold and there is potentially scope for further upside if the breakout is confirmed.

Short and Long Term Shiba Inu Price Targets

Looking at the Fibonacci levels, the next key price targets to watch after a successful breakout would be the 0.382 and 0.5 Fibonacci levels, which would be $0.00001051 and $0.00001190 respectively. These levels will be short-term targets for SHIB, potentially acting as resistance points in the event of an uptrend.

In the medium term, the next important price levels are the 0.618 Fib level at $0.00001329, the 0.786 Fib level at $0.00001527 and the August 2022 high at $0.00001780. However, traders can also expect notable resistance at $0.000017, which has served as important support and resistance in the past.

In the longer term, the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $0.00002509 and the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level at $0.00003690 are some notable price targets.

In conclusion, the weekly close firmly maintains the market’s focus. If SHIB price sustains above the descending trend line, it will mark an important technical pivot point, potentially catalyzing a bullish wave culminating in a quadruple lower support hold and a descending triangle breakout.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com