Shiba Inu Open Interest Lags the General Crypto Market, What This Means for Price

The past few months have seen a steady increase in open interest (OI) across the crypto market. But it seems that Shiba Inu open interest has not followed the trend as much as others. While there has been a huge surge in open interest for the largest cryptocurrency in the industry, Shiba Inu’s growth has been relatively modest, which has weighed on the altcoin’s price.

Shiba Inu Open Interest Trajectory

Shiba Inu open interest initially started pumping back in August when the current uptrend began. However, over the following months, open interest has dropped significantly, coming at a time when other top cryptocurrencies are seeing large increases in open interest.

Shiba Inu’s open interest surpassed $43 million in August, but has struggled to return to this level, CoinGlass data shows. Open interest has since declined and remains just below the $20 million level. Now, while this is not out of character for altcoins, it is an deviation when it comes to following Bitcoin’s trends.

Dogecoin, SHIB’s most prominent competitor, is following the trajectory of Bitcoin, with open interest remaining low during the months of October and then exploding in the month of November. To put this in perspective, Dogecoin’s open interest fell to $226 million in October before reaching a high of $520 million in November.

However, Shiba Inu open interest has struggled, maintaining a low peak of $17 million in November and a slight increase to $18 million in December. This is in stark contrast to the open interest of Bitcoin and Dogecoin, which have seen activity pick up as prices recover.

SHIB price shows high volatility. Source: SHIBUSD on tradingview.com

SHIB OI varies from price

Another way in which Shiba Inu deviates from the rest of the crypto market is the fact that price is not directly proportional to open interest. While Bitcoin and Dogecoin have seen their prices rise as open interest has increased, SHIB price has remained quite high while open interest has remained quite low.

This shows that the increase in open interest is not actually one of the major factors driving the SHIB price. So unlike others, a fall in open interest will likely not translate into a fall in price. However, Shiba Inu is closely following the Bitcoin recovery, so a drop in the BTC price could have a serious impact on SHIB price.

Featured image from Fast Company, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com