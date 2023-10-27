Shiba Inu NFT marketplace: Traffic growth halted for the time being

PawBazaar, the inaugural NFT marketplace on Shibarium, is experiencing massive traffic growth and is temporarily halting new mints.

The excitement builds on the launch of the SHIB Dream NFT collection, which includes virtual real estate, profit-sharing, gifts, and charitable donations.

Despite the technical challenges, PawZaar remains committed to resolving the issues, expanding mining options, and garnering support from the Shiba Inu community.

PawZaar, the recently launched NFT marketplace for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has taken the crypto world by storm since its launch on October 24. As the first NFT trading platform built on the Shibarium network, PawZaar has experienced massive amounts of traffic and gained significant attention within the community. This article highlights PawZaar’s features, challenges, and future prospects, aiming to provide a comprehensive overview of this unprecedented marketplace.

PawZaar and SHIB Dream NFT Collection Unveiled

The launch of Pavazar on the Shibarium network was met with great excitement and anticipation. The official This marked an important milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, providing a dedicated platform for the creation, trading, and exploration of Shiba-themed NFTs.

The launch of PawZaar also marks the debut of the SHIB Dream NFT collection, exclusively native to Shibarium. The team behind PawZaar shared details about the collection, highlighting its unique offerings. With a total supply of 3,333 and a mint price of 19,500,000 SHIB, the SHIB Dream Collection includes a wide range of virtual real estate, profit-sharing mechanisms, gifts, rewards, and even charitable donations. This collection is one of the most attractive and extensive NFT collections within the Shiberium network.

Extreme Demand and Technical Challenges

The excitement surrounding the PawZaar marketplace was followed by a rapid increase in demand, creating significant infrastructure challenges. Similar to the obstacles faced during the launch of Shibarium, PawZaar faced problems due to heavy traffic soon after its launch. The PawZaar team immediately communicated with the community, acknowledging the glitch and assuring users that no mining transactions were executed during the outage.

Shib Dream, representing Shibarmy.co, provided further information on the issue, confirming that PawZaar had temporarily halted the minting of SHIB Dream NFTs while it actively worked on a solution. He attributed the huge surge in traffic to a technical bottleneck, specifically pointing out the limitations of PawZaar’s node provider, NowNodes, in handling the mining traffic for this particular collection.

Resolving issues and expanding Mint options

Despite the challenges, the PawZaar team is committed to resolving these technical issues and ensuring a seamless experience for its users. He expressed his determination to bring back the Drops feature, which was temporarily affected once NowNodes fixes the underlying issue. This indicates the team’s dedication to continuously improving the platform and providing a robust and user-friendly NFT marketplace.

Additionally, the team hinted at potential future developments within the ecosystem. In addition to taking charge of the secondary market, PawZaar announced its consideration of opening mining options in SHIB, BONE and Leash based on the Shibarium network. This expanded mining capacity will provide more options to users and further aid in the growth of the overall ecosystem.

Support and encouragement from the Shiba Inu community

The Pawazar team received immense support from the Shiba Inu community, including key people in the ecosystem. Pavazar’s visionary, Jalaleddin Hatefi (“JD”), assured the community that setbacks are not unusual, and emphasized the platform’s potential as one of the best DApps on Shibarium. Shiba Inu lead developer Shitoshi Kusama congratulated the Shiba Dream Team and JD, expressing his excitement for the new launch and uniting the community behind the project.

shiba inu price movement

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu has seen a significant increase in price, rising by 10% in the last 24 hours. Previous analysis had predicted the formation of a fourth bottom in the weekly charts, suggesting the possibility of a rally towards the descending trend line of the triangle, similar to the trend seen from June to August after the third bottom. This positive price movement further reinforces the growing interest and potential of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

conclusion

PawZaar has emerged as a leading NFT marketplace on the Shibarium network tailored for the Shiba Inu community. Despite facing initial technical challenges due to overwhelming demand, the PawZaar team is dedicated to solving these issues and providing an exceptional user experience. With the launch of the SHIB Dream NFT collection and future plans for expanded mining options, PawZaar is set to become a cornerstone of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. As the Shiba Inu price continues to strengthen, the prospects look promising for both PawZaar and the broader community.

